ACCUSED OF BEING A MOUTHPIECE & BOOTLICKER, DOES SYED SADDIQ REALIZE HE’S THE POOREST ROLE MODEL FOR MALAYSIAN YOUTHS? YET BOY MINISTER DECLARES HE’S A ‘SUCCESS STORY’ OF MAHATHIR’S MATHS & SCIENCE IN ENGLISH SYSTEM & THAT IS WHY IT SHOULD BE REINTRODUCED

SYED SADDIQ DECLARES HE'S A 'SUCCESS STORY' OF MAHATHIR'S MATHS & SCIENCE IN ENGLISH SYSTEM & THAT IS WHY IT SHOULD BE REINTRODUCED
KUALA LUMPUR — Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said today that he is in full support of the suggestion by acting Education Minister and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to revive the education policy that will see Science and Maths taught in English.
The youth and sports minister also revealed how he himself was a success story and a product of the policy for teaching Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI), saying exposure to the English language has helped him at every stage in of his professional career.
“PPSMI has helped me and those in my generations a lot, that is why I support it, I know it is not an easy matter but I will give my support to the PM Tun Dr Mahathir.
This comes following Dr Mahathir’s announcement on Friday that the Education Ministry will revive the PPSMI policy.
Dr Mahathir said it was crucial for the two subjects to be taught in English as that was the native language for both disciplines.
While acknowledging that it was a sound suggestion, Syed Saddiq conceded that such policy changes would require the approval and consent of the Cabinet.
