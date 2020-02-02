BUT IT IS UMNO! CRY BABY OR NOT, BOY MINISTER SYED SADDIQ INSISTS IT WAS UMNO-LINKED MOB THAT ATTACKED HIM IN JOHOR – CITES POLICE INTEL

YOUTH and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said information provided to him by police led him to believe that an Umno-linked mob had gatecrashed a party event in Johor he attended on Friday.

“I am guided by the police investigation. I was guided by what was told to me by the police themselves when I was briefed by them,” he told at a press conference after attending the Malaysia Future Leaders School programme in Kuala Lumpur today.

Yesterday, Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki denied Umno’s involvement and lodged a police report against the minister for slander, as well as under the Communications and Multimedia Act for spreading objectionable information.

The Bersatu youth chief said he welcomed the police report and a potential suit if he doesn’t apologise to the party, but he reiterated that he was guided by what police told him.

“I welcome their police report. I was informed that they are to sue me and I welcome it as well,” he said.

Syed Saddiq also said he is happy with the action taken by the police and wants them to complete the investigation into the incident.

He said such gangster behaviour shouldn’t be tolerated in Malaysian politics.

“Allow the police to complete the investigation and I’m very happy to hear that action has been taken on three people and I hope it just doesn’t end there.

“I want justice to come to ensure that this sends a signal that gangsterism will never be tolerated in Malaysia’s political scene, no matter whoever is the perpetrator,” he told reporters today.

On Friday night, Syed Saddiq and his parents were forced to flee after a large group surrounded their table and heckled them.

He said some 200 people gate crashed the event at a restaurant in Ulu Tiram attended by members from the youth and women wing, and divisions as well as their families.

“Gangsters and disrespectful. They stood surrounding our dining area, disturbing all other guests in attendance. They yelled and shouted all manner of coarse words. My parents were also witnesses last night,” the youth and sports minister said in a Facebook post after the incident.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

