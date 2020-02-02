WAS SYED SADDIQ SET UP – OR JUST MORE DRAMA BY BOY MINISTER TO SAVE FACE: POL-SEC CLAIMS UNIFORMED COPS AT SCENE OF JOHOR RIOT REFUSED TO CONTROL MOB – UNTIL SYED SADDIQ PERSONALLY CALLED THE IGP

PETALING JAYA: Police took action against an abusive mob in Johor last night only after PPBM Youth leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had contacted the Inspector-General of Police, a senior PPBM Youth member said today.

Abdul Hannaan Khairy, a PPBM Youth exco member, said the mob had made a commotion at a restaurant in Ulu Tiram and attempted to surround the table where Syed Saddiq was seated.

Hannaan said Syed Saddiq’s political secretary approached the policemen in a patrol car parked about 500 metres away to ask for assistance but nothing happened.

After several minutes, Hannaan himself approached the policemen, urging them to control the situation, only for his pleas to fall on deaf ears.

“I am made to understand that Syed Saddiq called Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador to inform him of what was happening. And about 15 minuted later, the chief of the police station and several uniformed personnel entered the site,” Hannaan said in a statement.

“I find it odd that uniformed policemen did not enter the venue and only did so after Syed Saddiq called the IGP,” Hannaan said.

Syed Saddiq, his family and several friends were at a dinner at a restaurant after he attended a Johor PPBM Youth gathering.

A group of about 200 young men clad in black and red shirts started a commotion outside, calling for Syed Saddiq to leave Johor. Syed Saddiq, who is youth and sports minister, is also MP for Muar.

Among those with him at the dinner were his parents, Melaka executive councillor Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang and several other PPBM members and their families.

They were escorted out through the rear exit while others distracted the group outside.

Hannaan said the mob had blocked the sole entrance and exit of the venue and attempted to surround Syed Saddiq’s table. They then began hurling insults at Syed Saddiq after Mazlan had made a speech.

Earlier this evening, the IGP said that two men had been arrested over the incident and will be investigated under Penal Code for starting a provocation, assault and criminal intimidation.