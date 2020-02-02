MAVERICK MAHATHIR MOVES AGAIN – DRAGS PAKATAN INTO ANOTHER FIRESTORM: CERTAIN DEATH FOR PAKATAN IN GE15 IF PPSMI RE-INTRODUCED, SAY ANALYSTS – EVEN AS AMANAH JOINS DAP & PKR IN REVEALING MAHATHIR ONLY MENTIONED BUT NEVER DISCUSSED ISSUE WITH CABINET

PAKATAN Harapan will lose the 15th general election if the government makes schools teach science and mathematics in English, said analysts.

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as acting education minister, recently said more focus would be given to teaching the two subjects in English.

Dr Mahathir did not say the government was reviving the Teaching and Learning of Science of Mathematics in English policy (popularly known by its Malay acronym PPSMI). But his remarks have resurrected the debate around PPSMI, which was first implemented when he was prime minister in 2003 in all schools, including vernacular schools.

It was abandoned in 2009 after backlash and poor implementation, including problems with teachers who were not proficient themselves in English, and students in rural areas who lagged far behind their urban counterparts in language strength.

PPSMI’s biggest opponents are also now senior members of the current cabinet and leaders of the parties which make up the PH ruling coalition, analysts observed.

Ilham Centre’s Mohd Azlan Zainal described the idea as “giving ammunition and the guns” to the opposition to attack PH

It was abandoned because it was deeply unpopular among parents, educators and school administrators, said another political analyst Prof Dr Mazlan Ali.

Studies and reports showed that students’ performance in science and maths had declined when they were forced to learn in English instead of their mother tongues, Mazlan of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) added.

“If something like PPSMI is brought back, it will spark a political polemic that is more intense than the Jawi controversy,” he said, referring to the Education Ministry’s move to introduce lessons on Jawi in vernacular schools.

“The issue will be bigger and span across all communities, not just the Chinese and Indians. Malays, Chinese and Indians will reject it.

“There will be a 100% political tsunami against the PH in GE15,” Mazlan said.

Dr Mahathir’s remarks about giving more focus to the teaching of science and maths in English were made his first meeting as education minister with ministry officials recently.

He told them he wanted an increased emphasis on learning science and math in English. A video of his remarks during the meeting has been shared on his Facebook page.

Dr Mahathir did not specifically say he wanted to bring back PPSMI but he did say that: “Science and mathematics is not an indigenous field of knowledge. It comes from abroad and most of it comes to us in English and therefore we are going to use English in the teaching of science and maths.

“We want to promote the use of English and the mastery of the language in our education system. This is very important that we must give tim for learning English, in particular the learning of English in science and mathematics.”

Leaders from his coalition and the opposition have come out to condemn any plans for a return to the mandatory use of English to teach the two subjects.

Currently, certain schools in the voluntary Dual Language Programme (DL) teach science and maths in English.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng yesterday said there has been no cabinet decision to revive PPSMI.

PPSMI was introduced in 2003, at the tailend of Dr Mahathir’s first stint as prime minister when he headed BN.

He reasoned that students would better understand science and maths if they were taught in English as the latest research and developments in those fields were in that language.

Critics however contend that learning them in English would add an extra burden to pupils already struggling with maths and science.

The policy was abolished in 2009 when Najib Razak became prime minister. That was a year after BN had lost its parliamentary two-thirds parliamentary majority in the 2008 general election and lost control of four states.

“Even BN decided to abolish it, so why is Pakatan trying to revive it?” UTM’s Mazlan said.

Azlan of the Ilham Centre said PPSMI would make it easier for the opposition to manipulate Malay sentiments and paint PH as anti-Malay and Islam.

“It is also a huge dilemma within PH itself because PH leaders were known to oppose PPSMI when they were in the opposition. Some of those leaders are now in the cabinet.

“This is not just an education issue. It is about language, and language is closely tied to identity and questions of race.” – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Cabinet yet to discuss PPSMI, Khalid says

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said the issue of Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) has so far not been discussed in cabinet.

“It was mentioned but there’s no decision and if it’s brought to the cabinet, I am quite confident that it is something which is a very controversial issue and will generate a lot of discussions.

“I am confident that the prime minister, being someone who is committed to the concept of achieving consensus in the cabinet, is fully aware that the situation now is not similar to in the days of BN.

“We have (now) got a very strong coalition with each party having a strong say. It’s very important to bring issues which are controversial to the cabinet for a thorough debate and discussion before a decision is made,” Khalid (above) said to reporters at the Federal Territories Day celebration at Dataran Merdeka today.

It was reported yesterday that acting Education Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also the prime minister, said he would like to see science and mathematics being taught in English again. The PPSMI was abolished in 2011 after vocal protests.

Even if the government wanted to implement PPSMI, it is not something that can be done overnight, Khalid said.

“Even the capacity of the teachers themselves need to be reoriented, because all this while they have been trained to teach in Bahasa Malaysia. Suddenly, you cannot just flip and say okay, tomorrow you start teaching in English,” he said.

Khalid also said that his Amanah party’s stand is that they do not agree with PPSMI unless there are solid arguments which can convince them otherwise.

He also said there are other ways to improve students’ mastery of the English language and that difficult subjects should not be taught in a foreign language.

“We believe that if you want to upgrade the standard of English, then you increase the hours of teaching English, you teach English literature and so on.

“But it is very difficult for people who cannot understand science and math in their own mother tongue, for them to be expected to understand it in a foreign language.

“You might as well tell the people in the kampung that we will teach you math and science in Mandarin, it will be just as effective,” he said. MKINI

