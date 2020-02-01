‘WHY MUST IT BE US – YOU’RE SO UNPOPULAR IT COULD BE ANYONE’: UMNO TAKES SYED SADDIQ TO TASK – EVEN AS COPS ARREST 2 ‘MASTERMINDS’ BEHIND 200-STRONG MOB THAT FORCED MAHATHIR’S BOY MINISTER TO JUMP OVER A FENCE TO ESCAPE THEM

Police have arrested two individuals believed to be the “masterminds” behind a mob which disrupted an event attended by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in Johor last night.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said efforts are underway to find the others involved.

Syed Saddiq – who is Bersatu youth chief – and his parents had attended a gathering at a restaurant at Ulu Tiram last night together with members from Bersatu’s youth, women and division wings as well as their families.

He said a group of about 200 people allegedly then stormed the function and surrounded him and his family and began heckling and shouting.

In alleged videos of the incident circulating online, the group could be heard yelling for the Mua r MP to leave the state.

Hamid said police were investigating the case for wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause a riot, criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, criminal force in attempt wrongfully to confine a person and criminal intimidation.

The top cop urged the public not to politicise the issue or spread any baseless information on any social media platforms.

Umno files report against Saddiq, demands apology over mob incident

Umno Youth has filed a police report against Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and has threatened a lawsuit if the latter does not apologise to the party.

This is after Syed Saddiq claimed that the mob which surrounded and heckled him in Ulu Tiram, Johor last night, was believed to have been from Umno.

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (photo) wants police to probe the minister for slander, as well as under the Communications and Multimedia Act for spreading objectionable information.

He said they will be sending a letter of demand to Syed Saddiq soon to demand a public apology.

“If he fails to do so, Umno Youth will file a defamation suit in court,” he said in a statement this evening.

In a Facebook posting this morning, he claimed the mob was believed to be from Umno.

Syed Saddiq further claimed he, his family, the two assemblypersons and others had to “jump the fence” to get away.

Asyraf has denied Umno’s involvement in the incident.

Meanwhile in a separate statement, Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, – who is also Bersatu president – said he has ordered the police to investigate the incident.

