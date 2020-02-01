GUAN ENG LETS THE MAHATHIR CAT OUT OF THE BAG – NO CABINET DECISION YET ON PPSMI: ‘DID HE SAY PPSMI? I THINK TUN WAS TALKING ABOUT DUAL LANGUAGE PROGRAMME – THAT’S VOLUNTARY, PARENTS HAVE A CHOICE’

THE cabinet’s last discussion on the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) did not come to any decision on whether it should be revived, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

The matter was brought up in the cabinet early last year “but there was no decision” made, he told reporters in Penang today.

Reports yesterday of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent meeting with Education Ministry officials, at which he said increased focus would be given to the teaching of science and mathematics in English, were more likely in reference to the voluntary Dual-Language Programme (DLP), Lim said.

“I think what Tun was talking about is the DLP. Did he say PPSMI? I don’t think he did. The DLP is voluntary. Parents have a choice.

“With the DLP, I agree it should be strengthened. We can do more to ensure this is carried out well, teachers are equipped, unlike previously where it (teaching science and maths in English) could not be done in rural areas,” Lim said after attending an event in George Town today.

He was asked if the cabinet had recently discussed reviving PPSMI, following remarks by the acting education minister in a video during a meeting with ministry officials.

Dr Mahathir called for increased focus on the teaching of science and maths in English, but made no specific mention of PPSMI.

PPSMI was introduced in 2002 during Dr Mahathir’s first term as prime minister. It was pushed through despite protests from vernacular school supporters, educators and parents.

The policy was intended to arrest the declining English proficiency among students, particularly Malays. It was abolished in 2009, when Najib Razak took over as prime minister.

At present, students in some schools learn science and mathematics in English under the DLP, which is voluntary.

Dr Mahathir’s remarks have been taken to mean the revival of PPSMI and drew immediate criticism from several quarters, including PKR.

Those against it consider it a regression to a failed Barisan Nasional-era policy and recycling of old ideas.

Selangor PKR Youth chief Mohd Najwan Halimi also said the cabinet must reject Dr Mahathir’s idea, adding that the reintroduction of the policy was not mentioned in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto.

Dr Mahathir, however, said learning science and maths in English would be helpful for Malay students, many of whom he said were later unable to find work in companies where English proficiency is required.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching also said PPSMI was not discussed during Dr Mahathir’s meeting with education ministry officials.

“PPSMI was not on the agenda at the meeting and we did not discuss any details on implementation,” she was reported telling Sin Chew Daily. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

PPSMI implementation plan not discussed in meeting – Teo

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching explained that teaching of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) was only mentioned in Dr Mahathir Mohamad ‘s remarks, but no implementation plan was discussed during the meeting on Thursday.

Teo (above) said this in response to the acting education minister’s uploaded video on his official Youtube account, advocating about the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English.

“That (PPSMI) was not in our agenda of the meeting yesterday (Jan 30), and we did not discuss any details such as the timeline of the implementation,” said Teo in a video clip published by Sin Chew Daily yesterday.

“That was just his (Mahathir’s) opening remarks during the meeting, which means there is no final decision yet. Even if he has said so, the ministry needs to do further research on the matter,” she added.

Teo responded when approached by several Chinese media personnel when she attended a Chinese New Year celebration event in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

She also explained that Mahathir was just expressing his own vision and ideas about education, and he viewed enhancing English skills as essential for employment and communications.

“I think we did not discuss a complete re-introduction of PPSMI. It can also be a strengthened version of the Dual Language Programme (DLP),” said Teo, citing DLP in Sarawak as a model.

Starting from this year, 1,048 primary schools in Sarawak implemented the DLP, which gave the opportunity to students to master English through Mathematics and Science subjects from Year One. – MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

.