THE PAPER TIGER’S PAPER TIGER – PRO-MAHATHIR FORMER IGP MUSA HASSAN GETS A TONGUE-LASHING: ‘THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME HE HAS BEEN MAKING UNTRUE STATEMENTS’ – RONNIE LIU ON EX-IGP’S SHOCK CLAIMS DAP TRYING TO REVIVE COMMUNISM

DAP central executive committee member Ronnie Liu has hit back at Musa Hassan, saying the former top cop should stop making claims that the party wants to revive communism.

“What he said is totally misleading, unfounded and baseless. This is not the first time he has been making untrue statements. He should think before he speaks and he must not mislead the people.

“What benefit can DAP get if we tried to rewrite history, and do you think we have the capability or the power to change history? What he said was nothing more than slander and pure fabrication,” Liu told The Malaysian Insight.

Musa made those claims when giving a lecture at Universiti Teknologi Mara on the 1989 Hat Yai Peace Treaty recently.

His lecture was broadcasted on Facebook on Wednesday.

Musa had accused DAP of having an agenda to rewrite history by reviving communist ideology, and cited as an example, a dinner attended by Liu last December to commemorate the 1989 Hat Yai Peace treaty.

The treaty, signed by the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM), Malaysia and Thailand, led to the CPM disbanding and laying down its arms, marking the end of the communist insurgency in Malaya.

“We see that when they commemorate this peace treaty, there is a lot of support from politicians, especially DAP politicians like Ronnie Liu.

“Ronnie Liu said the communist should be respected because they are fighters. They wish to change history.

“So, commemoration of this peace treaty is to revive communist ideology. We cannot allow this,” Musa said at the Wacana Isu Semasa Perjanjian Damai Hat Yai 1989: PKM Menyerah Diri? (Discussion on the Hat Yai 1989 Peace Agreement: Did CPM surrender?).

Liu, who has been questioned by police after reports were lodged over the December dinner, had said he had been invited to speak at the event, which he attended in his personal capacity.

He denied he was trying to revive communism.

Meanwhile, DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang in rebutting Musa said DAP demonisers should make up their mind – is DAP communist, want to revive communism, Christian committed to set up a Christian state in Malaysia, Chinese chauvinist, anti-Malay, anti-Indian, anti-Chinese, puppet-master of Mahathir, stooge of Mahathir – as it is impossible for DAP to play so many conflicting and contradictory roles.

“In actual fact, the DAP is none of these, as it is a patriotic Malaysian political party upholding the Malaysian constitution and Rukunegara principles and fully committed to improving the socio-economic welfare of all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region and wants to see Malaysia succeed as a democratic, just, progressive and prosperous nation which can take its rightful place in the international community,” he said.

Lim had said DAP is a political party with a 54-year history, and although DAP leaders had previously been detained under the Internal Security Act, neither the DAP nor any of its leaders had ever been accused of being a communist or support of communist causes.

“How then has Musa come out with a new-fangled agenda of reviving communism in Malaysia for the DAP?

“Is Musa saying that although he was the eighth inspector-general of police from 2006 to 2010, he is unaware of that such an allegation is completely baseless and a downright lie?”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

