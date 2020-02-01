SYED SADDIQ FORCED TO CLIMB OVER FENCE TO ESCAPE 200 ANGRY PROTESTERS IN JOHOR: BY NOW, MAHATHIR SHOULD WAKE UP & REALIZE HOW UNPOPULAR IS HIS ‘MOUTHPIECE’ BOY MINISTER

ULU TIRAM: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and his family and several friends had a scare when a group of about 200 clad in black and red shirts interrupted their dinner here last night.

The group went to the restaurant in Ulu Tiram and started a commotion, calling for Syed Saddiq, who is also the Muar MP, to leave Johor.

Among those with Syed Saddiq were his mother and father, Melaka exco member Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang and several PPBM members and their families.

They were escorted out through the back exit while others distracted the group outside.

“This is uncalled for and sad, especially when there were women and children there,” Syed Saddiq said.

“I wish to remind those behind the incident that no one is above the law, including me.”

Witnesses said members of the group hurled obscenities and made threatening gestures at those dining at the restaurant.

They said they did not discount the possibility that opposition supporters were among those in the group.

A source said police are expected to make a statement.

The crowd outside the restaurant in Ulu Tiram.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.