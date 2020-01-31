WAKE UP, MAHATHIR! WHY NO ADVISORY ON WUHAN OUTBREAK FROM EDUCATION MINISTRY – PARENTS OF SCHOOL-GOING CHILDREN WORRIED AMID TOTAL SILENCE FROM AUTHORITIES

KUALA LUMPUR: Parents of schoolgoing children are urging the Education Ministry to be more forthcoming in addressing concerns about the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

They had expressed worry that there had not been any official advisory from the ministry on the health issue.

Schools in Australia and Singapore had advised parents to have their children stay at home for at least 14 days if they recently travelled to China, amid the growing number of cases of coronavirus infections in the two countries.

Azrina Azizan, 37, a mother of four, said she was worried about the lack of action as the primary school attended by her two daughters had yet to receive any circular or advisory.

“I understand that schools need to have instructions from the ministry, but I feel it would make parents feel better if there is a circular directing schools to address the outbreak.

“We see other countries addressing the outbreak and I read that children and the elderly are the most vulnerable. So I am trying not to panic, but I need some assurance from the ministry.

“Even the daycare that my son attends advises parents to not send our children if they have fever,” she said.

A father of three, who wished to remain anonymous, said the public school where his sons attend had taken preventive measures, such as distributing face masks.

He, however, said the face masks were given during the influenza outbreak before the Chinese New Year school holiday.

“I checked with the school and the teachers informed me that the school had yet to receive a circular from the district education office,” he said.

“While I believe that the school has taken extra measures to teach the children about personal hygiene care, there should be an official notice to help schools address questions by parents on the outbreak.

“I am worried because the school my children are attending is near to the first suspected coronavirus case.”

Housewife Azlin Azmi, 34, who has two children attending school in Seremban said: “For now, I trust the government has the situation under control. That must be the reason why the Education Ministry has yet to issue circulars or memos to schools on this matter.

“So I am sure that anything (issued by the Education Ministry) must be based on the advice of the Health Ministry. So we wait for that,” she said.

Seripah Norashikin Syed Abu Bakar, 48, said her youngest son, who is attending an international school in Seremban, had received a health circular from the school on the virus.

She said in the circular, which was received via email, it said any students displaying symptoms, such as fever, flu and cough, should refrain from attending school and advised parents to help students wear face masks before coming to school.

Attempts by the New Straits Times to contact Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching were unsuccessful.

Education director-general Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim, when contacted, told the NST to check with the ministry’s Communication Department.

Up to press time, the Communication Department had yet to respond.

