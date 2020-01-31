MAHATHIR’S POOR JUDGEMENT – DELIBERATE OR NOT – SHOWS UP AGAIN: ANOTHER TOP COP ACCUSED OF BEING HIS ‘RUNNING DOG’ TO ‘FIX UP’ ANWAR IN SODOMY I, NOW ACCUSES DAP OF TRYING TO REVIVE COMMUNISM

FORMER inspector-general of police Musa Hassan has accused DAP of an agenda to rewrite history by reviving communist ideology.

The retired top cop made this claim when giving a lecture at Universiti Teknologi Mara on the 1989 Hat Yai Peace Treaty, which ended the communist insurgency between the Communist Party Malaya, Malaysia and Thailand. It also led to the CPM disbanding.

His lecture was broadcast on Facebook on Wednesday.

“We see that when they commemorate this peace treaty, there is a lot of support from politicians, especially DAP politicians like Ronnie Liu.

“Ronnie Liu said the communist should be respected because they are fighters. They wish to change history.

“So, commemoration of this peace treaty is to revive communist ideology. We cannot allow this,” Musa said at the Wacana Isu Semasa Perjanjian Damai Hat Yai 1989: PKM Menyerah Diri? (Discussion on the Hat Yai 1989 Peace Agreement: Did CPM surrender?).

The 30th anniversary of the peace agreement in December last year was marked by a dinner in Kajang where Liu, the Sungai Pelek assemblyman, attended in his personal capacity. He was questioned by police over the event after police reports were lodged.

Before that, there was outcry from Malay opposition politicians when it emerged that the ashes of CPM leader Chin Peng had been brought across the border from Thailand in September, by a small group of his friends and scattered in the sea and jungles of his home state, Perak.

Musa also said DAP wanted to “change the history of May 13”, referring to the race riots in Kuala Lumpur in 1969.

“Books written by DAP say the riots were started by Malays, not them (DAP). They always blame the Malays, that (Malays) are racist, that they want to take Chinese property.

“This is how they brainwash our young ones. So that our youths who don’t know history… now we can see they are supporting communism because they don’t know history,” he said.

Musa said the present generation and schools were also at fault for not teaching history well.

“We must now tell the youths. Tell them this is a threat to the country because this country is Malay land, the Malays’ country.

“They are even saying Malays are immigrants, when we are part of a big area, the Malay archipelago. This is our ‘kawasan’ (area). If we don’t know Malay history, we will be persuaded by them,” Musa continued.

The former IGP also made other claims, including that CPM had demanded for the National Monument in the Lake Gardens to be destroyed.

Musa was Malaysia’s eighth IGP from 2006 to 2010 and had served the police force for 41 years. -THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Ex-IGP Musa threatens to sue Raja Petra over ‘running dog’ label

Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Musa Hassan (pic) has threatened legal action against Raja Petra Kamarudin for labelling him “a running dog” for then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed to “fix up” Anwar Ibrahim on sodomy charges.

Musa, who is the former Inspector-General of Police, said the blogger made the false allegation last week against him and former Attorney-General Tan Sri Gani in an article on the Malaysia Today website titled “How Mukhriz is going to become PM”.

“In this article, he claims that I was Mahathir’s running dog and we (Musa and Gani) had helped him fix Anwar up on trumped-up sodomy charges.

“This is slander and there has never been any evidence that there was a conspiracy,” he said at a press conference in Shah Village hotel here Wednesday.

Musa gave Raja Petra 14 days to retract his article and all other articles containing false allegations.

Failing to do so, Musa said he would lodge a police report against Raja Petra and sue him for defamation.

“If he takes out the articles and apologises in 14 days, I will accept it. I am not looking to make money here,” he said.

Musa stressed that no civil servant should be called a “running dog” of the government.

“We are not the dogs or pets of the politicians. We serve the government of the day to uphold policies and the law,” he said. – THE STAR

Musa Hassan on his role in Sodomy I

Published: | Modified:

It is often said that blood is thicker than water, but according to former inspector-general of police Musa Hassan, such philosophy does not apply when one is a police officer.

Back in 1998, Musa was then the deputy director of the Bukit Aman prosecution and legal department and investigation officer on the sodomy allegations against former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim.

It was then when Musa ( right ) claimed to have a brush with his younger politician brother Fuad, who had tried to persuade the former to side with Anwar.

The irony of all this, according to Musa, was that Anwar had used his powers as DPM to appoint him as the investigating officer.

“I do not know why he (Anwar) chose me of all the officers, but my younger brother and then politician, Fuad, met me saying I should help Anwar.

“I told Fuad off that as a police officer I have to remain neutral. I warned Fuad that should he interfere or get involved in the investigations, I would arrest him although he is my brother,” he said.

Fuad was formerly Hulu Klang state legislative assemblyperson and was once actively involved with Muslim youth group Abim, which Anwar once led. Fuad is now director-general of the Special Affairs Department (Jasa).

Daily progress reports

Musa is the eldest of three siblings. The third is television celebrity Jalaluddin of the ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ fame.

Anwar’s decision to appoint Musa as the investigation officer was mentioned in then former Special Branch director Mohamad Said Awang’s testimony during the trial.

According to Musa, Anwar ( far right in photo ) had sought daily progress reports, but he could not oblige the DPM.

“Anwar also wanted me to report to him every night on the investigations. I told Anwar that I only report to the (then) IGP (Rahim Noor).

“Anwar replied that he was the complainant and I told him the allegation was against him and that if he was not guilty, it would be alright. But what if the incident really happened?” he narrated.

Although conviction against Anwar’s in the first sodomy trial had been overturned by the Federal Court, Musa is nevertheless sticking to the claim that the former deputy premier was guilty as charged.

Change of dates

Musa also said the hiccups involving the dates of the alleged sodomy act was not his doing.

Alleged sodomy victim Azizan Abu Bakar, Anwar’s family driver, had initially claimed it took place in Tivoli Villa in Bangsar at a time when the building was found not yet completed .

The prosecution later hastily changed the date of the alleged sodomy act, one of the many controversies involving the trial.

Defending the integrity of his investigations, Musa said that decision to change the dates at the beginning of the trial was made solely by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“Azizan had lodged the report for some time… the investigation was complete, only he did not remember the exact date as it happened a long time ago… resulting in the prosecution failing to pinpoint the date.

“As to the changing of the date – that you have to ask the attorney-general’s side,” said Musa, who conceded that this had affected public perception on the trial.

At the time, the attorney-general was Mokhtar Abdullah, while chief prosecutor was Abdul Gani Patail ( right ), who was later promoted to take over from his boss.

In overturning Anwar’s conviction, the Federal Court noted that the prosecutors had submitted three different dates of the alleged sodomy act.

The infamous mattress

On other allegations – including those made by former Kuala Lumpur criminal investigation department chief Mat Zain Ibrahim – that Musa had took blood samples from Anwar in 1998 without his consent, the former police chief claimed he had done so legally.

Musa said he took action after Anwar’s wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, in an interview with BBC, claimed that her husband might be forcefully given an injection with the HIV virus while under custody.

The interview was done a day after the balaclava-clad police stormed Anwar’s house on Sept 20, 1998 and arrested the former deputy premier ( right ).

“When she made such allegations, I had to make a report as I was afraid the police force was being slandered. Under the law, the police or doctors could ask for blood samples to be tested.

“I took it to check for AIDS. It is not as though I cheated. All this was done according to procedure,” said Musa.

Sample also used for DNA testing

When pressed further, Musa admitted he also took Anwar’s blood sample for DNA testing.

“Yes, I did use the blood for DNA tests. I used it to test on the mattress.

“I have to conduct a full investigation as the allegations in the book ‘50 reasons why Anwar cannot be PM’ was extensive as there was the affair at the Tivoli Villa and other allegations,” he said.

The display of the mattress in court became the focal point of critics who claimed that Anwar was being put through a sham trial. Evidence involving the mattress was later rejected by the court.

Allegations about how the blood and DNA samples were sourced was later revived by Mat Zain in a series of open letters as recent as last year and used by Anwar in a police report against Musa and Abdul Gani for alleged fabrication of evidence.

Controversial doc appointed by AG

Asked about the infamous ‘black-eye incident’, Musa revealed that medical witness who claimed that Anwar’s black eye could have been self-inflicted was appointed by the then attorney-general.

The witness was Dr Abdul Rahman Yusof from Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Musa said there were many police personel in Anwar’s lock-up cell when he was punched in the face, including Rahim and former Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department head Ramli Yusuf.

“There is no intention to fabricate evidence as they (the AG’s Chambers) can call their own experts,” claimed Musa.

A royal commission of inquiry later concluded that it was Rahim who punched Anwar, causing the infamous bruise on the latter’s left eye which was used as the symbol for the reformasi movement and later incorporated into Parti Keadilan Nasional’s logo.

