‘I AM SURPRISED THEY BOUGHT MERCEDES WHEN KELANTAN IS STILL POOR’: IBRAHIM ALI – HYPOCRITE OR NOT & TOO LITTLE TOO LATE – SLAMS HIS ON-OFF-ALLIES IN PAS FOR THEIR SHOCK EXTRAVAGANCE

Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Ibrahim Ali slammed the PAS-ruled Kelantan government for buying luxury cars for the use of Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob and the state executive councillors – despite the people of the state still living in poverty.

PAS as a party that talks about Islam should take care of the Islamic administration, said Ibrahim, who has uniquely represented Pasir Mas as an MP for Umno, Parti Semangat 46 and as a PAS-backed independent.

He said that as a Kelantanese native, he was shocked that the state government was able to upgrade to luxury cars for the state leaders to the tune of RM9 million.

“I am not surprised that they bought cars, but I am surprised that they bought Mercedes in Kelantan while the state is still poor.

“Couldn’t they buy a car worth around RM200,000 without paying huge sums of up to RM600,000? Is Kota Bharu really so big?” the maverick politician asked at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

On Jan 15, Malaysiakini reported a Kelantan state government source as revealing that a Mercedes-Benz with the registration number plate “DV 1” was the new official vehicle for the use of Menteri Besar Ahmad.

Commenting on the matter on Jan 17, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad stressed that buying Mercedes-Benz vehicles was the Kelantan government’s right.

Putrajaya had previously given the state government a one-off allocation of RM400 million to improve the welfare of the people.

It was then revealed that the state government invested in 14 Mercedes-Benz cars, including a premium S450 L AMG valued at more than RM600,000 for the menteri besar.

Ahmad’s deputy, Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, claimed that the cars were purchased for safety reasons.

