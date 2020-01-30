AZMIN & ZURAIDA’S COMPLEX ‘BEAUTY & THE BEAST’ TIES REVEALED: SHE THE POWER WOMAN, HE JUST THE PRETTY FACE – IF AZMIN (RATED A LOWLY 24 OUT OF 28) DOESN’T STAND BY HER (RATED 21), HE MAY FIND HIMSELF ‘A GENERAL WITHOUT AN ARMY’ – YET IN REALITY, BOTH ARE POWERLESS, INCOMPETENT & WITHOUT POPULAR SUPPORT IF NOT FOR MAHATHIR’S MACHIAVELLI PRODDING

The rift in PKR between president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, has shown no sign of subsiding as the president’s men are going after the latter’s ally, Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Zuraida has been Azmin’s staunchest and most loyal defender during the rift, and her group have been Azmin’s primary line of defence against Anwar and his supporters’ onslaught, even calling for his expulsion.

In fact, Azmin’s strength came from Zuraida’s supporters and will remain so, unless Azmin shows any sign of abandoning Zuraida when she needs help now.
Zuraida is facing two problems for standing solidly beside Azmin and openly criticising Anwar.
Besides replying to the show-cause letter from the party, which she did yesterday, she is facing a lawsuit from PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution that may hurt her public standing, Cabinet post, and her PKR membership.

She might escape both matters if she is lucky but it does not look good at the moment, when someone could be sacrificed in order for Azmin to mend ties with Anwar.

She will have to face Saifuddin’s suit alone as Azmin and the PKR secretary-general are not the best of friends.

Her problems might not end unless she permanently leaves the party. This would hollow out Azmin’s support. Matters would also be worse if Azmin abandons her.

The way it is right now, both Azmin and Zuraida may be forced to seek a different platform to further their political cause together with their supporters. This probably would leave PKR with half its strength.

A broken PKR is not good for Anwar but he probably does not care much about this as he is confident of succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister. He could consolidate his place in PKR after that.

However, Dr Mahathir could come to Zuraida’s aid indirectly, such as saying he would retain her in the Cabinet even if PKR sacks her. She appears to be among the competent ministers.

This would tell Anwar that she is needed in the Cabinet. The PKR disciplinary committee could go easier on her.

The former Wanita PKR chief commands the support of three-quarters of the women in PKR. Her image and credibility remain intact with them despite her problems with the party.

Her fate is now in Azmin’s hands. Unless he goes to her aid, he may find himself a general without an army. –MALAY MAIL

Harapan ministers – how do they fare?

Published:   |  Modified: 
  • UPDATE 12.20PM | Total valid votes and the duration of the poll added in paragraph 5.

POLL | The Pakatan Harapan cabinet has been in the job for almost 19 months and this is how Malaysiakini readers rated all 28 of them.

They gave either a “thumbs up” or a “thumbs down” for each minister, based on their performance.

A huge number of readers participated in the seven-day poll and during this period, Malaysiakini detected many spammers who tried to skew the results.

Those votes were removed to ensure the integrity of the survey.

A total of 5,197 valid votes were counted for this survey. The poll was conducted from Dec 19 to Dec 26.

Overall, only 10 of the 28 Harapan ministers received 50 percent and above in approval rating.

Here are the results – and some surprises…

Rate Your Ministers
Results

  • 1) Anthony Loke

    Transport

    86%
    14%

  • 2) Gobind Singh Deo

    Communications and Multimedia

    83%
    17%

  • 3) Yeo Bee Yin

    Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change

    79%
    21%

  • 4) Dzulkefly Ahmad

    Health

    63%
    37%

  • 5) Lim Guan Eng

    Finance

    59%
    41%

  • 6) Mohamad Sabu

    Defence

    59%
    41%

  • 7) Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail

    Deputy Prime Minister, Women, Family and Community Development

    53%
    47%

  • 8) Saifuddin Abdullah

    Foreign Ministry

    52%
    48%

  • 9) Salahuddin Ayub

    Agriculture and Agro-based Industries

    51%
    49%

  • 10) Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

    Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs

    50%
    50%

  • 11) Teresa Kok

    Primary Industries

    49%
    51%

  • 12) Darell Leiking

    International Trade and Industry

    49%
    51%

  • 13) Khalid Abd Samad

    Federal Territories

    47%
    53%

  • 14) M Kulasegaran

    Human Resources

    45%
    55%

  • 15) Dr Xavier Jayakumar

    Water, Land and Natural Resources

    39%
    61%

  • 16) Baru Bian

    Works

    37%
    63%

  • 17) Muhyiddin Yassin

    Home Affairs

    36%
    64%

  • 18) Liew Vui Keong

    Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliamentary Affairs)

    35%
    65%

  • 19) Dr Mahathir Mohamad

    Prime Minister

    26%
    74%

  • 20) Mujahid Yusof Rawa

    Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)

    25%
    75%

  • 21) Zuraida Kamaruddin

    Housing and Local Government

    24%
    76%

  • 22) Rina Harun

    Rural and Regional Development

    24%
    76%

  • 23) P Waythamoorthy

    Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Wellbeing)
    24%
    76%

  • 24) Azmin Ali

    Economic Affairs

    22%
    78%

  • 25) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

    Youth and Sports

    19%
    81%

  • 26) Mohamaddin Ketapi

    Tourism, Art and Culture

    16%
    84%

  • 27) Maszlee Malik

    Education

    16%
    84%

  • 28) Redzuan Yusof

    Entrepreneurship Development

    10%
    90%

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

.

 

