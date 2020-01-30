AZMIN & ZURAIDA’S COMPLEX ‘BEAUTY & THE BEAST’ TIES REVEALED: SHE THE POWER WOMAN, HE JUST THE PRETTY FACE – IF AZMIN (RATED A LOWLY 24 OUT OF 28) DOESN’T STAND BY HER (RATED 21), HE MAY FIND HIMSELF ‘A GENERAL WITHOUT AN ARMY’ – YET IN REALITY, BOTH ARE POWERLESS, INCOMPETENT & WITHOUT POPULAR SUPPORT IF NOT FOR MAHATHIR’S MACHIAVELLI PRODDING
The rift in PKR between president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, has shown no sign of subsiding as the president’s men are going after the latter’s ally, Zuraida Kamaruddin.
Zuraida has been Azmin’s staunchest and most loyal defender during the rift, and her group have been Azmin’s primary line of defence against Anwar and his supporters’ onslaught, even calling for his expulsion.
She might escape both matters if she is lucky but it does not look good at the moment, when someone could be sacrificed in order for Azmin to mend ties with Anwar.
She will have to face Saifuddin’s suit alone as Azmin and the PKR secretary-general are not the best of friends.
Her problems might not end unless she permanently leaves the party. This would hollow out Azmin’s support. Matters would also be worse if Azmin abandons her.
The way it is right now, both Azmin and Zuraida may be forced to seek a different platform to further their political cause together with their supporters. This probably would leave PKR with half its strength.
A broken PKR is not good for Anwar but he probably does not care much about this as he is confident of succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister. He could consolidate his place in PKR after that.
However, Dr Mahathir could come to Zuraida’s aid indirectly, such as saying he would retain her in the Cabinet even if PKR sacks her. She appears to be among the competent ministers.
This would tell Anwar that she is needed in the Cabinet. The PKR disciplinary committee could go easier on her.
The former Wanita PKR chief commands the support of three-quarters of the women in PKR. Her image and credibility remain intact with them despite her problems with the party.
Her fate is now in Azmin’s hands. Unless he goes to her aid, he may find himself a general without an army. –MALAY MAIL
Harapan ministers – how do they fare?
- UPDATE 12.20PM | Total valid votes and the duration of the poll added in paragraph 5.
POLL | The Pakatan Harapan cabinet has been in the job for almost 19 months and this is how Malaysiakini readers rated all 28 of them.
They gave either a “thumbs up” or a “thumbs down” for each minister, based on their performance.
A huge number of readers participated in the seven-day poll and during this period, Malaysiakini detected many spammers who tried to skew the results.
Those votes were removed to ensure the integrity of the survey.
A total of 5,197 valid votes were counted for this survey. The poll was conducted from Dec 19 to Dec 26.
Overall, only 10 of the 28 Harapan ministers received 50 percent and above in approval rating.
Here are the results – and some surprises…
Rate Your Ministers
Results
1) Anthony Loke
Transport86%14%
2) Gobind Singh Deo
Communications and Multimedia83%17%
3) Yeo Bee Yin
Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change79%21%
4) Dzulkefly Ahmad
Health63%37%
5) Lim Guan Eng
Finance59%41%
6) Mohamad Sabu
Defence59%41%
7) Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail
Deputy Prime Minister, Women, Family and Community Development53%47%
8) Saifuddin Abdullah
Foreign Ministry52%48%
9) Salahuddin Ayub
Agriculture and Agro-based Industries51%49%
10) Saifuddin Nasution Ismail
Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs50%50%
11) Teresa Kok
Primary Industries49%51%
12) Darell Leiking
International Trade and Industry49%51%
13) Khalid Abd Samad
Federal Territories47%53%
14) M Kulasegaran
Human Resources45%55%
15) Dr Xavier Jayakumar
Water, Land and Natural Resources39%61%
16) Baru Bian
Works37%63%
17) Muhyiddin Yassin
Home Affairs36%64%
18) Liew Vui Keong
Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliamentary Affairs)35%65%
19) Dr Mahathir Mohamad
Prime Minister26%74%
20) Mujahid Yusof Rawa
Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)25%75%
21) Zuraida Kamaruddin
Housing and Local Government24%76%
22) Rina Harun
Rural and Regional Development24%76%
23) P WaythamoorthyPrime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Wellbeing)24%76%
24) Azmin Ali
Economic Affairs22%78%
25) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman
Youth and Sports19%81%
26) Mohamaddin Ketapi
Tourism, Art and Culture16%84%
27) Maszlee Malik
Education16%84%
28) Redzuan Yusof
Entrepreneurship Development10%90%
