TIME TO EXPOSE AZMIN’S BLUFF AS THE SACK LOOKS INEVITABLE FOR ZURAIDA: IN MINISTER VS MINISTER – RIGHT & WRONG MUST NOW BE CLEARLY DEFINED WITH SAIFUDDIN OFFICIALLY SUING ZURAIDA – ‘THE WORST IMPACT IS AZMIN & GANG QUITTING’ – BUT WILL PKR’S SNEAKY DEPUTY PRESIDENT DARE RISK DUMPING HIS BEST-CHANCE VEHICLE TO BE PM BY RESIGNING IF ZURAIDA IS AXED?

THE legal suit by PKR’s secretary-general against a vice-president has raised the stakes in the party’s internal crisis, said analysts.

Previously, they said, things were just informal and verbal. Now, it has become formal and legal.

Party leaders appear unwilling to give up for the sake of party unity and for Pakatan Harapan and this could soon become a problem for the ruling coalition unless it is solved quickly, they told The Malaysian Insight.

They, however, said this new phase would not badly affect the party although it will erode people’s confidence in the government. As such, leaders will need to sort out the mess in PKR as soon as possible.

They were referring to Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s demand letter to fellow party leader and minister Zuraida Kamaruddin on January 20 over her alleged defamatory remarks made at a dinner in the Renaissance Hotel on December 8 last year.

Saifuddin, the domestic trade and consumer affairs minister, is aligned to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim while Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida is deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali’s loyalist.

“I am not too surprised with the legal suit but obviously, it has escalated to another level,” said International Islamic University political lecturer Dr Lau Zhe Wei.

Lau said there would not be too much of an impact on PKR with the legal action as the rift has been ongoing for years.

“For me, the ultimate impact on PKR will be Azmin’s gang leaving PKR for good,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

He does not foresee PH getting involved in the tussle as it’s considered an internal PKR issue.

“But from voters’ perspective, it gives a terrible image.”

A PKR dinner organised by Azmin Ali’s supporters in the Renaissance Hotel on December 8 last year shows the split in the party. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, January 30, 2020.

Lau said PH has yet to enjoy good support from the people and has failed to give the people a positive feeling towards the administration.

“And with this kind of internal bickering, PH will lose the confidence of voters even more.

“On the other hand, Barisan Nasional together with PAS, seem to be working well at the moment,” he added.

Government’s problem

For Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi, the legal suit is just another reflection of PKR’s internal problems.

“The party leaders are not willing to give up for the sake of party unity and for PH,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

Although this is an internal issue, it could soon become a problem for PH unless it is solved quickly, he said. This is because both Saifuddin and Zuraida are cabinet members.

“Party discipline is important and the party must take stern action against the provocateurs before it becomes much worse,” he said.

Ilham Centre’s chief executive officer Azlan Zainal, however, believes this issue would remain an internal matter for PKR as the people are not interested in its problems.

“Only party members and leaders will take this matter seriously. The people are more concerned and critical of issues affecting race, religion and cost of living,” he said.

Lau said the dynamics of PKR’s internal crisis will alter if Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad reshuffles his cabinet.

“However, it’s hard to predict his actions, if he is bold enough to make decisions that might be politically incorrect.

“If Dr Mahathir doesn’t make changes to his cabinet, things can be status quo (in PKR).”

He added that if Dr Mahathir replaces certain ministers from different factions in PKR, it would be deemed as if he is interfering in its affairs.

“This will effectively change PKR’s political arrangement as well as affect Dr Mahathir’s relationship with PKR.”

