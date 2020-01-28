RM100 MIL LAWSUIT – BUT IGP ALREADY SHOWS HIS BIAS: ‘I GIVE MY GUARANTEE THERE WILL BE HAPPY ENDING FOR MOTHER, FATHER & THE GIRL,’ SAYS MAHATHIR’S TOP COP – BUT THE FATHER IS A LAWBREAKER & HAS TO BE ARRESTED FOR DEFYING THE COURT

POLICE have assured former kindergarten teacher M. Indira Gandhi of a “happy ending” in her quest to be reunited with her daughter whom she has not seen for more than a decade.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said police have intensified their efforts to locate the missing girl, Prasana Diksa, who is said to be with her father.

Hamid reiterated that he has taken a personal interest in this case and assured Indira of a “happy ending”.

“I give my guarantee to Malaysians that that it will end well. I want a happy ending for all – the mother, father and the girl.

“We also want to ensure that the future of the girl is well taken care of,” Hamid told reporters at the Police Training College in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur today.

His comments come after Indira’s lawyers said last week they are going to sue the IGP for RM100 million for failing to locate her daughter, snatched by her former husband more than 11 years ago.

Indira also wants to compel Hamid to act on the 2014 Ipoh High Court’s mandamus order to enforce the arrest warrant against her ex-husband, Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, and the recovery order to retrieve Prasana.

“This is a sad case which has touched Malaysians. We are talking about a mother who has been separated from her child,” Hamid said.

While he assured that police will solve this case, he also sought patience as the case has dragged on for more than seven years.

“We are looking but we cannot reveal the details.”

On the threat of the suit, Hamid said he is leaving that to the Home Ministry.

Riduan took Prasana as a baby after he unilaterally converted the couple’s three children to Islam. He is now in defiance of a court order to return the child to her mother.