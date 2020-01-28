OMG! WHAT TYPE OF URINE DOES BERSATU REP HAVE? AFTER MORE THAN 2 WEEKS, COPS SAY STILL WAITING FOR URINE TEST REPORT AFTER WILD DRUGS & WOMEN PARTY RAID

Police are still waiting for the pathology test on urine samples obtained from a drug bust at a Puchong condominium on Jan 12, said federal anti-narcotics director Mohd Khalil Kader.

He was questioned on the status of Dengkil assemblyperson Adhif Syan Abdullah who was among those arrested.

“Basically, we are still waiting for the report.

“The investigation is still on. The thing is that we are still waiting for the pathologist’s report. We will execute accordingly after receiving (the report),” Khalil (above) told reporters in Kuala Lumpur today.

A total of 17 individuals were arrested during the raid.

Adhif Syan, who is also Selangor Bersatu Youth chief, has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that he was at the “wrong place at the wrong time”.

Previously, Khalil said even if an initial drug test conducted by the police returned positive, they still needed the pathology test results for confirmation.

On another matter, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said that former Tabung Haji chairperson Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim was questioned yesterday over the audio recordings released by MACC.

Quizzed on when former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s statement would be recorded, he replied: “I have not received any updates yet.”

Responding to another question, Hamid said the Bukit Aman special investigation division (D5) is saddled with numerous cases related to race relations and therefore, there is no timeframe with regard to wrapping up this particular investigation.

“We will call them one by one. The matter will be investigated in a fair and transparent manner,” he assured.

On Jan 8, MACC released several audio recordings of Najib’s telephone conversations with several individuals on the 1MDB scandal.

Also released was Azeez’s conversation with former MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad, who was then with the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Najib, who is standing trial over a deluge of charges related to 1MDB, has since said he would initiate contempt proceedings against MACC chairperson Latheefa Koya for releasing the audio.

