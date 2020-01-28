MORE MAHATHIRISM? NOW CHINESE TOURISTS BARRED FROM ENTERING PUTRAJAYA MOSQUE – EVEN AS TOURISM AGENCIES WARN AGAINST ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’ & ‘DISCRIMINATION’

MALAYSIANS have been urged not to discriminate against Chinese tourists amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus which originated from Wuhan.

The call from the Malaysia Inbound Tourism Association (Mita) chairman Uzaidi Udani comes after allegations that Chinese tourists were barred from entering the Putrajaya mosque.

Tours to the iconic mosque are usually arranged by travel agents. However, some groups of Chinese tourists were denied entry into the mosque which affected their itinerary.

“We have explained to our travel agency partners to explain to their tour groups that we will ask for a refund,” Uzaidi told The Malaysia Insight.

“The Chinese market is very important for the domestic tourism sector. China’s investment in Malaysia is huge and the friendly relations between Malaysia and China should be maintained.

“We hope that there are no double standards,” he said, adding that the Chinese tourists who made it to Malaysia have passed the temperature screening at both exit and entry points.

Mita has also briefed local tour guides to observe if their clients display abnormal symptoms and to rush them to the hospital if that is the case, he said.

“We don’t want Chinese tourists to feel unhappy or discriminated against. We also hope that Malaysians do not panic or misunderstand Chinese tourists,” Uzaidi said.

“Communication is very important. This will also test the ability of tour guides and tour companies dealing with the crisis.

“On the other hand, the Malaysian government must also demonstrate its commitment to maintain the bilateral relationship between the two countries.”

Uzaidi said an emergency meeting was held with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry yesterday to discuss the situation.

He also lauded Thailand’s approach to extend the visa of healthy Chinese tourists in the country. Thailand receives an estimated 10 million Chinese tourists a year.

Putrajaya yesterday announced a temporary suspension of visas to visitors from Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The viral outbreak has killed more than 100 people in China, with Hubei recording 24 fatalities, while nationwide cases have exceeded 4,000.

The virus has caused global concern because of its similarity to the SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, pathogen, which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002 and 2003.

Malaysia has been affected by the virus with four confirmed cases here, all of them Chinese nationals.

Uzaidi told The Malaysian Insight the epidemic will definitely take a toll on Visit Malaysia 2020, adding that Putrajaya look into attracting tourists from other markets.

“Last year, one million Russian tourists visited Thailand. We call on the government to explore more tourism markets.”

Tourism industry players also met with China’s envoy to Malaysia yesterday.

Tourism events organised by both countries and scheduled to take place in May have yet to be cancelled.

Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association president Albert Tan Sam Soon said tourist groups currently in Malaysia are not from Wuhan, according to their travel documents.

“Tour companies know where the Chinese tourists are from. These groups are from Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing. We have reminded tour guides to pay more attention to the origins of these groups,” he said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.