DAP IN GRAVE DANGER – AS MAHATHIR PLOTS ‘MOTHER OF ALL RAINSTORMS’ FOR IT IN THE YEAR OF THE RAT: ALREADY, ‘INSIDIOUS’ FORCES WITHIN DR M CAMP USING THE ‘NEW’ OLD MAINSTREAM MEDIA TO ‘ORCHESTRATE POLITICALLY DRIVEN ISSUES’ INCLUDING RACIAL ONES, CLAIMS PRO-UMNO BLOG

Greeting the rainstorm of the White Metal Rat

At the moment, they must be busy preparing for their family gathering dinner this evening to celebrate the coming of the year of the white metal rat.

Taken from the website, www.chinesefortunecalender.com, the Chinese believe that the year would be as follows:

According to the Chinese Horoscope theory, Male Metal is connected to the steel, weapon or strong wind. Rat contains Female Water, which is connected to rain, dew, placid water, lake or ocean.

2020 Male Metal Rat is a ship in the ocean against the strong wind. Male Metal and Rat together is a sign of rainstorm.

The media have been reporting or more precisely, stirring up deteriorating race relation albeit between Malay and Chinese in Malaysia.

Actually, it is more the insidious politics of a leader grasping to power and chauvanism driven political parties in dire need for communnal clash to remain relevant.

There will be those that will get worked up and sucked into the orchestrated politically driven issues.

The first salvo towards DAP was recently made in the latest article by Tan Sri Johan Jaafar’s in Sinar Harian HERE. His article was rebutted as to why he just realised by one Muhammad Fitih HERE.

Be that as it may.

Let’s not get sucked into Tun Dr Mahathir’s next target for a duel with DAP.

Politics must not be in the way of friendship since it should transcend beyond race, religion, and political affiliation.

Hopefully the rainstorm of 2020 is the year of new beginning for opportunities to find true love, prosperity, success and health & happiness.

An extract from www.chinesezodiac.org predicted good tidings:

The Metal Rat Year is going to be a strong, prosperous, and lucky year for almost all chinese zodiac signs. Everyone will show determination regarding their goals, aspirations, and even their hobbies. This is a great year for founding and evolving.

Some optimism to the endless string of disasters from the mistake of May 2018.



Metal rats

Not that we believe zodiac and horoscope forecast, it is nevertheless comforting to read here that there is a glimmer of hope for the year.

The www.fengshuiweb.co.uk view for the likes of rats like us is encouraging to soldier on:

The Rat is an intelligent, observant, popular person who loves to attend parties and social gatherings at all times. People will feel relaxed in the presence of a Rat as they make friends with the greatest of ease and are able to keep a conversation at a high point. People often feel happy to take a Rat’s advice and opinions constructively. The Rat is a very hard worker and will always use their ability, imagination and quick thinking to their advantage in the workplace. There are times when a Rat may lack confidence, this will affect how they put their ideas across in the workplace and this can often stop them from receiving the recognition they deserve. Many Rats have made excellent journalists and writers and also excel at personnel or public relations work and any other job that involves being around people and the media. This is due to the fact that a Rat’s skills are appreciated in times of crisis; the Rat is an extremely resourceful character and is able to draw amazing powers to take it through the worst possible situations. The Rat will always want to be around a busy environment where there is a lot of action, if they ever find themselves in a restrictive environment they can become a perfectionist for regulation and everyday routine.

Let’s leave the part on the entrepreneurial trait of rats. Its bit late to start from scratch. Needs lot of energy, health and drive.

However, one will never know as to what could come knocking.

