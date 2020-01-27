SUE HIM & SUE HIM HARD – MAHATHIR’S ‘FAILURE’ IGP GETS A LONG-OVERDUE WAKE-UP CALL: INDIRA GANDHI SUES HIM FOR RM100 MIL FOR FAILING TO FOLLOW COURT ORDER

M. INDIRA Gandhi is suing Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador for RM100 million for failing to locate her daughter, snatched by her Muslim convert former husband more than 11 years ago.

Lawyers of the former kindergarten teacher and Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat) will file a suit next month.

Indira also wants to compel Hamid to act on the 2014 Ipoh High Court’s mandamus order for the IGP to enforce the arrest warrant against Muhammad Riduan Abdullah and the recovery order to retrieve her child, Prasana Diksa.

Ingat chairman Arun Dorasamy said they are suing the IGP because he has failed to act on the court order.

“Basically, the police failed to follow the court order and they failed to act upon their responsibility to locate Prasana.

“He (Hamid) said Indira’s case is (a) top priority and he will return Prasana. We want the IGP to stop all this lip service,” Arun told The Malaysian Insight.

Last August, Hamid said he was giving the case priority so that mother and daughter can be reunited.

Hamid had said he was ready to meet Indira as part of renewed efforts by police to find Riduan and Prasana, adding that he was taking a personal interest in the case.

Police formed a task force to find Riduan and Prasana last April but no developments have been reported since then.

Indra’s lawyer, Rajesh Nagarajan, said the civil suit stems from the fact that there is a court order for the IGP to find Prasana, who would be 12 this year.

“The IGP has failed, refused or neglected to return the child. Therefore, he has failed to give effect to the court order.

“Therefore, we are filing a suit against the IGP for damages based on the grounds that he didn’t perform his duties.”

Another lawyer on the team, Sachpreetraj Singh Sohanpal, said it has been more than a decade since Indira has been deprived of her child.

“She is claiming for the depression, anxiety and suffering that she had to endure all these years.

“From what we know, Indira has gone through a very long battle and is financially deprived.

“The whole point is to get her some compensation for what she has gone through.”

Riduan took Prasana as a baby after he unilaterally converted the couple’s three children to Islam. He is now in defiance of a court order to return the child to her mother.

Although the court has granted her custody of her three children after ruling their conversion to be unlawful, Indira is yet to be reunited with her youngest child whose whereabouts are unknown.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.