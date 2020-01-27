IN TALENT-SCARCE BERSATU, ANOTHER PUPPET SHOW ON THE WAY: ALL EYES ON ‘BOY MINISTER’ SYED SADDIQ, ‘FLYING CAR’ REDZUAN IN PARTY POLLS – WHILE ‘SLEEPING MINISTER’ RINA HARUN LIKELY TO JOIN MAHATHIR, MUKHRIZ & MUHYIDDIN IN ‘WIN-UNCONTESTED’ LIST

Nominations for Bersatu’s inaugural elections are underway.

Thus far, nominations have only been submitted from division and branch level positions.

For central leadership posts, it will only be open on March 18, but some leaders have already expressed their intent to gun for some key positions.

Malaysiakini highlights the contests that are worth keeping an eye on.

Chairperson, president, deputy president

Thus far there has been no indication that either of the top three posts would be contested.

Several quarters have proposed that the status quo be retained and that no one challenges these posts.

Bersatu chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir, won uncontested as the division chiefs of Langkawi and Jerlun respectively.

President Muhyiddin Yassin also won uncontested as the Pagoh division chief.

Three vice-presidents

Entrepreneur Development Minister Redzuan Yusof has announced plans to contest one of the three vice-president posts, according to Bernama.

Redzuan’s rival in Malacca Bersatu, Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, has also expressed an interest in contesting for a veep post.

Incumbent vice-presidents Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rashid Ansari have not said whether they will defend their posts.

The third vice-president post is currently vacant after Hamidah Osman quit the party in 2017.

Youth chief

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is expected to face at least two challengers for his post.

Bernama reported that film producer Razalif Mohd Zain has thrown his hat into the ring.

A third challenger is expected to be a Bersatu Youth exco member.

This could likely be Muzzammil Ismail, who heads the “Angkatan Baru” (New Movement) group going into the party polls.

He has also shared a Facebook post backing him as a challenger for the Youth chief post.

Women’s chief

Incumbent Bersatu Women’s chief, Rina Harun, will be defending her post. It is unclear if there will be any challengers.

Division leadership

Redzuan is facing a three-cornered fight for the Masjid Tanah Bersatu division chief post.

Berita Harian reported that a key challenger is Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who joined Bersatu in December 2018, five months after she quit Umno.

Redzuan will also be challenged by the incumbent division secretary, A Lukman Abd Ghani.

Meanwhile, former education minister Maszlee Malik will be contesting the Simpang Renggam division chief post against incumbent Ahmad Ahem.

Jeli MP Mustapa Mohamad will not be contesting any party positions.

