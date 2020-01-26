IN PERLIS – WHERE THE MUFTI IS ZAKIR NAIK’S BEST PAL & UMNO STILL GOVERNS – THE STINK OF MADNESS & CORRUPTION IS ABOUT TO EXPLODE

Here is another shocker by Asia Sentinel. Do read my conclusion.
By Murray Hunter
US$4.6b 1MDB case and marathon trial of Najib drawing most attention
fact is corruption is rampant throughout country down to community grassroots
1MDB is about those who have run govt administration over past decades
stories now emerging about corruption within Pakatan government
issue not exclusive to UMNO
Najib abetted and excused by entire administration in the past
as defense minister millions mismanaged or stolen
hidden from public spotlights are 13 state govts and agencies
largely unbothered by under-resourced MACC with just 3,000-odd staff
MACC sources say three-month list of cases waiting to be investigated
Malaysia’s smallest state Perlis, population 250,000, an example
one of two states left with BN government
partly heavy vote buying with both cash and gifts
Locals see extremely wealthy S—-n K—im as Robin Hood
To many corruption is not gross wrong, indifference major problem
c—f m—-r wide ambit over land, contracts, licensing, state budget
Short state parliament sittings, subservient state councilors reduce scrutiny
c—f m—-r’s ability to benefit depends upon overriding councilors, civil servants
most visible corruption is taking commission from petty contractors
A— M– said to be under investigation previous two c–f m—-r said to take commissions
bank officer told Asia Sentinel that S—-n K—m had bank account
where contractor payments deposited
contractors paid from S—n’s account rather than state treasury
No investigation despite frequent reports to MACC
A— M– often seen driving class F contractor’s homes at night
where critics say he collects commissions
He was summoned to MACC late last year, interrogated for three days
To date, no charges have been officially laid
A— delaying deployment of MACC integrity officer in office
PK–P fully owned subsidiary of State Government
involved in commercial activities property, manufacturing, logistics, hotel
Most of these companies “lose” money in difficult-to-track ways One director arrested for abuse of power in purchase of land this is only the tip of iceberg
Auditor-General reports accused corporation of extremely lax management
Last year it defaulted on RM80 million
MBI Incorporated has not been audited for years
Federal development grant managed by state
Ti–h T–oh dam in B—eri
grant for building tourist food stall complex
M-K leased stalls to cronies who sub-leased to local hawkers
Rents 10 times what they should have been
hawkers abandoned complex, remained empty for years
municipal council operates without transparency
reporting directly to c—f m—-r
payment procedures lax, open to abuses
former M-K president B—-n A—d charged with bribe
council wouldn’t interfere for RM60,000 and Mizuno golf set
UNI— founded in 20xx on temporary campus
leases above market rental values
Irregularities in construction of permanent campus
Payments made before agreement fully negotiated and signed
Construction shoddy, hostels weren’t built
then-VC entered contract with local developer
under investigation for projects, procurement issues
related to companies he may have either direct, indirect interest
At lower levels, employees set up companies to supply goods, services to univ
payments for procurements univ didn’t receive such as servicing vehicles
Corruption not limited to UNI—
director of Perlis Voc—-l arrested and charged with false quotations
Federal agencies not beyond reproach
open secret two illegal casinos operating in Kuala Sanglang and Puah
Someone collecting payoffs to keep them open
public still doesn’t know Police role in Wang Kelian immigrant camps
unknown number of illegal migrants murdered
final Royal Commission report handed to cabinet, not made public
MACC showed video footage of customs officials accepting bribes at Thai border
JPJ officers arrested, charged for receiving bribes from lorry drivers in Perlis
Civil servants caught making fraudulent travel and accommodation claims
Perlis R—-s Dept – Zakat, Fitra sometimes misused
to fund state officials’ trips to Middle-East for meetings
More alarmingly, officials picking up large cash donations from Saudis
to “promote Wahabism in Perlis”
donations brought back without customs declarations
potential clandestine foreign influence within state
a threat to Malaysia’s national security
Perlis state govt is RM408m in debt
Corruption, fraud, bribery, abuse of power, improper transactions widespread
Details of state level corruption are rare, surfacing publicly
tip offs decreased over last few years
Perlis indicative of what is happening across 12 other states
My conclusion :
Little tiny Perlis has become quite the psycho ward up in the north.
The Wang Kelian mass murders.
Those ISIS terrorists arrested in that madrasah.
The disappearance of Amri Che Mat.
Saudi money funding Wahabis.
Two illegal casinos in Sanglang and Puah.
(Sanglang is a PAS stronghold).
All these corruption cases going on in the state.
Ultimately we have to relook the concept of our federalism.
The authority of the states has to be curtailed.
It has to happen at some point.
That recent drug party bust in KL actually involves much more than what has been reported. That one fellow says the minister’s car was present. That is federal level.
This report gives you a good idea of what goes on at the state level.
They are madhouses.
-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
