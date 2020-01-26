IN PERLIS – WHERE THE MUFTI IS ZAKIR NAIK’S BEST PAL & UMNO STILL GOVERNS – THE STINK OF MADNESS & CORRUPTION IS ABOUT TO EXPLODE

Here is another shocker by Asia Sentinel. Do read my conclusion.

By Murray Hunter

US$4.6b 1MDB case and marathon trial of Najib drawing most attention

fact is corruption is rampant throughout country down to community grassroots

1MDB is about those who have run govt administration over past decades



stories now emerging about corruption within Pakatan government issue not exclusive to UMNO Najib abetted and excused by entire administration in the past as defense minister millions mismanaged or stolen hidden from public spotlights are 13 state govts and agencies largely unbothered by under-resourced MACC with just 3,000-odd staff MACC sources say three-month list of cases waiting to be investigated Malaysia’s smallest state Perlis, population 250,000, an example one of two states left with BN government partly heavy vote buying with both cash and gifts Locals see extremely wealthy S—-n K—im as Robin Hood

To many corruption is not gross wrong, indifference major problem



c—f m—-r wide ambit over land, contracts, licensing, state budget

Short state parliament sittings, subservient state councilors reduce scrutiny

c—f m—-r’s ability to benefit depends upon overriding councilors, civil servants

most visible corruption is taking commission from petty contractors



A— M– said to be under investigation

previous two c–f m—-r said to take commissions bank officer told Asia Sentinel that S—-n K—m had bank account

where contractor payments deposited

contractors paid from S—n’s account rather than state treasury

No investigation despite frequent reports to MACC A— M– often seen driving class F contractor’s homes at night

where critics say he collects commissions



He was summoned to MACC late last year, interrogated for three days

To date, no charges have been officially laid

A— delaying deployment of MACC integrity officer in office PK–P fully owned subsidiary of State Government

involved in commercial activities property, manufacturing, logistics, hotel





Most of these companies “lose” money in difficult-to-track ways

One director arrested for abuse of power in purchase of land

this is only the tip of iceberg Auditor-General reports accused corporation of extremely lax management Last year it defaulted on RM80 million MBI Incorporated has not been audited for years Federal development grant managed by state Ti–h T–oh dam in B—eri grant for building tourist food stall complex M-K leased stalls to cronies who sub-leased to local hawkers Rents 10 times what they should have been hawkers abandoned complex, remained empty for years municipal council operates without transparency reporting directly to c—f m—-r payment procedures lax, open to abuses former M-K president B—-n A—d charged with bribe council wouldn’t interfere for RM60,000 and Mizuno golf set UNI— founded in 20xx on temporary campus

leases above market rental values

Irregularities in construction of permanent campus

Payments made before agreement fully negotiated and signed

Construction shoddy, hostels weren’t built

then-VC entered contract with local developer under investigation for projects, procurement issues related to companies he may have either direct, indirect interest At lower levels, employees set up companies to supply goods, services to univ payments for procurements univ didn’t receive such as servicing vehicles Corruption not limited to UNI— director of Perlis Voc—-l arrested and charged with false quotations Federal agencies not beyond reproach open secret two illegal casinos operating in Kuala Sanglang and Puah Someone collecting payoffs to keep them open public still doesn’t know Police role in Wang Kelian immigrant camps unknown number of illegal migrants murdered final Royal Commission report handed to cabinet, not made public MACC showed video footage of customs officials accepting bribes at Thai border JPJ officers arrested, charged for receiving bribes from lorry drivers in Perlis Civil servants caught making fraudulent travel and accommodation claims Perlis R—-s Dept – Zakat, Fitra sometimes misused to fund state officials’ trips to Middle-East for meetings More alarmingly, officials picking up large cash donations from Saudis to “promote Wahabism in Perlis” donations brought back without customs declarations potential clandestine foreign influence within state a threat to Malaysia’s national security

Perlis state govt is RM408m in debt

Corruption, fraud, bribery, abuse of power, improper transactions widespread

Details of state level corruption are rare, surfacing publicly

tip offs decreased over last few years

Perlis indicative of what is happening across 12 other states

My conclusion :

Little tiny Perlis has become quite the psycho ward up in the north.

The Wang Kelian mass murders.

Those ISIS terrorists arrested in that madrasah.

The disappearance of Amri Che Mat.

Saudi money funding Wahabis.

Two illegal casinos in Sanglang and Puah.

(Sanglang is a PAS stronghold).

All these corruption cases going on in the state.