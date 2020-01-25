CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED IN MALAYSIA – 3 CHINESE NATIONALS FROM WUHAN NOW QUARANTINED IN SUNGAI BULOH HOSPITAL

MINISTER of Health Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has confirmed three people have contracted the coronavirus originating from Wuhan, China.

Dzulkefly said the victims are three Chinese nationals from Wuhan, who entered the country through Johor Baru, and are currently being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital, where they are in a stable condition.

“They were reported to have boarded a flight from Guangzhou to Singapore on January 20. Early screenings did not return any sign of fever and they did not have any symptoms of infection.

“Subsequent clinical samples were taken among these contacts for detection tests and further 2019-nCoV tests at the National Public Health Laboratory in Sungai Buloh, and the cases were confirmed last night,” he said.

Wuhan is situated in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak of 2019-nCoV, or 2019 Novel Coronavirus, which has claimed at least 41 lives and spread to other countries, including Singapore, Japan, the US, France and Australia.

The virus has infected at least 1,300 people in China alone and Wuhan has been quarantined by Beijing in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

Health experts said some human-to-human transmission has been recorded, while Dzulkefly said the three people in Sungai Buloh Hospital are close relatives of a 66-year old Chinese national in Singapore, confirmed to have contracted the virus.

the malaysian insight

.