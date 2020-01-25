VIRAL VIDEO: JHO LOW’S ‘EX-GIRLFRIEND’ – NO LONGER LADEN WITH DIAMONDS – URGES HIM TO COME HOME FOR CNY

CHINA Press reported that a video urging fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or better known as Jho Low, to return to Malaysia to celebrate Chinese New Year with his family and friends who miss him has gone viral.

The video entitled “Jho pls come home for CNY 2020” features his “parents”, “brother”, ”ex-girlfriend”, “ex-driver” and “ex-schoolmates”.

The parody is a “reminder” to Jho Low, the central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal, that it is time for him to come home for the festivities.In the video, a presenter notes that many people are looking for Jho Low, especially his “parents”.

The video pokes fun at Jho Low claiming that “Mother” misses him as she has not seen his “chubby face” for more than 10 years.

The video also shows a woman claiming to be Jho Low’s “ex-girlfriend” flaunting a large collection of diamonds he had bought her.

The video ends with the fugitive being interviewed and saying he is in Europe, but not mentioning which country he is in.

> Sin Chew Daily reported that Taiwanese actor and singer Calvin Chen and actress Joanne Tseng revealed they had tied the knot on Thursday after a decade of courtship, which had been kept private.

Tseng, 31, posted on her Facebook and Instagram account a photograph of Chen and her smiling happily with a birthday cake.

“We have known each other for a long time. Mr Chen has watched me grow from a girl into a woman and accompanied and accepted me.

“Today, I am Miss Tseng and I am also Mrs Chen, I am journeying into a new phase of life, ” she announced.

Chen, a member of the boy band Fahrenheit, also took to his Instagram to announce the good news.

“Taking the next step in life. It’s not early, but everyone has their own pace, ” he wrote.

Tseng revealed that Chen proposed to her at home.

“Chen invited many of my friends to surprise me. It was very warm and touching, ” she said.

> An assemblyman was shocked to find a fake profile of him on Instagram seeking a wife, reported Kwong Wah Jit Poh.

In a Facebook post, Pulau Tikus assemblyman Chris Lee denied that it was his profile, adding that he was not looking for a wife despite being single.

Lee said the fake profile claimed to belong to a “Chaun Kit Love”.

“Ok. I am single but am in no hurry to look for a wife. And never in a million years would I ever use a lame name like Chaun Kit Love.

“Say la, Cool Cat Chris or Charming Chris, ” he joked.