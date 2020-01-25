ME SUPPORT ZURAIDA? YOU MUST BE JOKING – SARAWAK MP SPILLS THE BEANS ON AZMIN CARTEL’S CHEATING WAYS – EVEN AS PKR YOUTHS INTENSIFY DEMAND FOR HER SACKING: ‘MY ALLEGED AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT HER MADE WITHOUT MY KNOWLEDGE & PRIOR CONSENT,’ FUMES JUGAH MUYANG – AS IT BECOMES CLEAR ONLY AN ALREADY SHRINKING BARU BIAN CAMP IS BEHIND AZMIN’S HENCHWOMAN

KUCHING: A Sarawak PKR lawmaker has denied he is among state party leaders backing PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamarudin.

Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang said he was a party man and duty-bound to give his undivided support to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I want to reiterate that my alleged agreement in support of Zuraida was made without my knowledge and prior consent, ” he said in a statement Friday (Jan 24).

He added that the party’s disciplinary committee should deal with the issue of Zuraida, who was issued a show-cause letter on Jan 15 for alleged transgressions against the party.

Jugah was responding to statements issued by Sarawak PKR information chief Desmond Kho and deputy chairman Baharuddin Mokhsen in support of Zuraida.

Kho had said on Monday (Jan 20) that the state PKR stood behind Zuraida without hesitation and called for the show-cause letter to be retracted.

This was backed by Baharuddin, who said on Wednesday (Jan 22) that Kho’s statement was a “collective statement” representing the “majority consensus voice” of the state leadership council.

Baharuddin’s statement came after Batang Lupar divisional chief Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh distanced himself from Kho’s statement.

Abang Zulkifli said Kho’s statement did not reflect the views of all 31 PKR divisions in the state.

He also said the Batang Lupar division supported the party’s action to investigate Zuraida. – ann

Youths on motorcycles storm event, demand Zuraida’s sacking

PUTRAJAYA: A group of youths on motorcycles created a ruckus at an event supposedly attended by PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, urging the party’s central leadership committee to sack her.

They were seen carrying flags, with words ‘MPP Pecat Zuraida’ (Central Leadership Council Sack Zuraida), during the launch of ‘Ops Selamat’, organised by the Fire and Rescue Department at the Dengkil Rest and Recreation area (southbound) parking lot.

Zuraida, who is the Housing and Local Government Minister, however, did not attend the event. She was represented by Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

It was unclear if the youths were from PKR or another group as none of them were wearing any party symbol.

The group simply rode passed the area and dispersed immediately.

Their presence however did not disrupt the running of the event as the youths arrived just before it ended.

It was recently reported that Zuraida was slapped with a show-cause letter on claims of disciplinary misconduct.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the letter, issued by the party’s disciplinary board, was delivered to Zuraida on Jan 17.

He said Zuraida had 14 days to provide an explanation, after which the board would decide on the next course of action against her.

Zuraida, a staunch ally of PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, has been accused of insulting party members and publicly disclosing details of a private conversation with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. – nst

