WHO CARES WHAT MAHATHIR SAYS? NAJIB THE ‘BOSSKU’ FULLY FOCUSED ON GE15 – WARNS AGAINST COMPLACENCY – ‘BN NEEDS TO GET ITS NARRATIVE RIGHT, 5 STRAIGHT WINS NOT ENOUGH TO G’TEE GE15 WIN’

NAJIB Razak is unbothered by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remarks about him, saying he puts his trust in the people.

The former prime minister, known as “Bossku” among his supporters, said the “power” to assess leaders belongs to the public.

“Dr Mahathir’s comments are his personal opinion. What matters most is the people’s opinion,” he told the press in Pokok Sena, Kedah, today.

“I trust the people to make the right decision for the country’s future.

“Malaysians are the ones who choose (the country’s leaders). It doesn’t hinge on what leaders say. The people decide for themselves.”

On Monday, Dr Mahathir said he is baffled by the public’s support for Najib, who faces a slew of corruption charges.

“I don’t understand why people can be influenced by those who cheated and stole.

“If Malaysians really want him (Najib) back, it’s okay. Bring him back in the 15th general election. And, don’t expect Pakatan Harapan to win again and repair the damage,” he told reporters in Langkawi.

The prime minister also warned that PH risks being a one-term government if it fails to change its ways.

PH last weekend lost Kimanis, its fifth by-election defeat of the 10 held since the 2018 general election.

The others were Cameron Highlands, Semenyih, Rantau and Tg Piai.

5 straight wins good sign but GE15 not in the bag, says Najib

BARISAN Nasional’s five straight by-election wins show that the rakyat’s support is back but it doesn’t mean the coalition can win the next general election, said Najib Razak.

The former prime minister on a visit to Kedah today, said the victories only show that BN, along with its new partner PAS, can be an alternative.

“The straight wins show that the people are beginning to realise and can make a comparison between us and Pakatan Harapan.

“We cannot, however, assume that this will lead to victory for us in GE15. We still have to offer to the people the alternative as well as the right narrative to convince them.”

But what is evident is a return of support for BN, he said.

“From the five by-elections, we can see that the people are back to supporting us and muafakat nasional (Umno-PAS pact).

“We even won in places where we had been defeated in the last general election. We won by a bigger majority in Tg Piai,and even in Kimanis, we managed to win comfortably despite facing some difficulties.”

BN won in Cameron Highlands, Semenyih, Rantau, Tg Piai and Kimanis.

On Monday, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad warned that PH would be a one-term government unless it stopped its internal fighting.

He added that the series of by-election defeats showed that the ruling pact need to address its shortcomings and start delivering.

Today, Najib today said BN should not be complacent even if Dr Mahathir had warned PH.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

