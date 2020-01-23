HADI ‘TWO-TIMING’ UMNO? NO, PAS WON’T LEAVE US FOR MAHATHIR – ISMAIL SABRI CONFIDENT, EVEN CHALLENGES GUAN ENG TO FIX ‘EXACT’ POWER TRANSITION DATE TO STOP ‘THE UNCERTAINTY AFFECTING OUR ECONOMY’

PETALING JAYA: The recent meeting between PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not detrimental to Muafakat Nasional, says Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“It is their own internal party matter and it is up to them (PAS). The issue of PAS leaving Muafakat Nasional does not arise just because of this meeting.

“We do not wish to interfere with PAS’ internal affairs,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also parliamentary Opposition chief.

On another matter, Ismail said Pakatan Harapan should reveal the exact date of the power transition between Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his successor.

“If they have an exact date, it is better for us. The uncertainty involving the top leadership can affect our economy.

“Many investors are still taking a wait-and-see approach regarding the transition plan issue.

“Most importantly, political instability can create economic instability,” the Bera MP told a press conference at Umno’s headquarters here on Thursday (Jan 23).

Ismail Sabri was asked to comment on DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s remark that Pakatan leaders should refrain from public spats as it would only benefit their rivals.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said that he did not want the power transition issue to be discussed in public.

The Port Dickson MP reiterated that everyone should respect the consensus made by Pakatan in January 2018 that he would replace Dr Mahathir as the eighth prime minister.

Ismail said that the transition plan between them had nothing to do with the Opposition and it did not matter who takes over as prime minister.

“This is because we are the Opposition, and if we find any wrongdoing, we will still oppose,” he said.