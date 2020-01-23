CHANGE IN POLITICAL LANDSCAPE? NO BIG DEAL – ANWAR UNFAZED BY HADI-MAHATHIR MEETING, INDICATES HE TOO WILLING TO MEET PAS CHIEF – ‘I DO NOT MAKE ENEMIES WITH ANYONE’

KUALA NERUS — The recent meeting between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang which has sparked speculation that it would change the country’s political landscape, is only a general interpretation, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR president said Dr Mahathir was free to meet anyone and the meeting was also a normal one.

“(Change in the country’s political landscape) is a general interpretation… PM (Prime Minister) said it was just a normal meeting,” he told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the International Conference on Social Islam at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) here today.

Asked if he also had plans to meet Abdul Hadi, he said: “I have no problem meeting anyone… I do not make enemies with anyone.”

— Bernama

