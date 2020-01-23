‘LAME DUCK’ GERAKAN INVITES ‘MOST RACIST’ PM TO ITS CNY OPEN HOUSE: BUT OF COURSE MAHATHIR, DESPERATE TO PUT ON A SHOW OF STRENGTH, WILL ATTEND TO ‘SCARE’ HIS CRITICS WITHIN PAKATAN – BUT WHATEVER COULD GERAKAN DO BUT TAKE IN ANOTHER FLOCK OF ‘LAME DUCKS’ FROM AZMIN CARTEL

Former Gerakan secretary-general Liang Teck Meng is unhappy with party president Dominic Lau over the invitation to Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to attend the party’s Chinese New Year open house in Kuala Lumpur this Saturday.

“The most racist PM (quoted by president) is coming to celebrate the Chinese New Year with Gerakanists.

“I wonder he may get more claps or boos when he steps into the hall,” said Liang in a Facebook post tonight.

He was referring to Lau calling Mahathir the “most racist prime minister in Malaysian history” less than three months ago.

Liang attached a screengrab of a post made by Lau on Oct 26 last year in which he slammed Mahathir for his unrepentant attitude over his attendance at the Malay Dignity Congress.

Lau had also accused Mahathir of twisting the facts behind the congress.

Liang, who stepped down as Gerakan secretary-general in Nov 2018 was a two-term MP for Simpang Renggam.

He hashtagged his post with phrases like #gerakanislost and #whereisyourprinciple.

Lau had earlier said that there was no political agenda behind the invitation to Mahathir.

Asked if this would fuel the political rumour mills or signal Gerakan’s intention to be part of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, Lau preferred not to dwell on the matter at this juncture.

“This is the festive season. It is Gerakan’s tradition to invite the prime minister for its open houses,” he told Malaysiakini.

According to him, Gerakan received a letter from the Prime Minister’s Department yesterday confirming Mahathir’s attendance.

This was confirmed by an aide to Mahathir.

Lau also said invitations were extended to other political leaders such as BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamid Hamidi and the presidents of Harapan parties, including PKR’s Anwar Ibrahim but none of them has responded to date.

“I believe all parties want to see political stability, economic growth, prosperity and the people’s well-being taken care of,” he added.

When contacted, Mahathir’s aide confirmed the prime minister would be attending. “As of now, yes, he is going,” the aide told Malaysiakini.

Gerakan had quit the BN coalition in June 2018, a month after the coalition was defeated in the general election.

The party suffered its first major electoral setback in the 2008 general election when it lost its hold on Penang.

In the last general election, Gerakan failed to win a single parliamentary or state seat and struggles to remain relevant in the Malaysian political landscape.

Two months ago, the party fielded a candidate for the first time since the 2018 polls in the Tanjung Piai by-election in Johor.

Despite securing the third-highest number of votes in the six-way contest, its candidate Wendy Subramaniam trailed far behind the BN and Pakatan Harapan candidates.

The by-election witnessed BN delivering a devastating blow to Harapan after its candidate Wee Jeck Seng from MCA won the seat with a majority of more than 15,000 votes.