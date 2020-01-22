MAHATHIR MOVING CLOSER TO BACKDOOR GOVT WITH UMNO & PAS? HISHAM ALREADY IN THE BAG, T’GANU MB THE NEXT TO BOLSTERS TALK OF PAS-BERSATU TIE-UP – LEAVING AMANAH & DAP OUT IN THE COLD

PETALING JAYA: Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has downplayed a meeting PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and he had with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently.

He said it was for the good of the nation.

Samsuri said he saw no issue in meeting the prime minister, adding that differences in opinion were not a hindrance in him meeting any federal ministers.

“I don’t think anyone would disagree with anything that’s good.

“If it’s anything positive that will benefit the state, the people and the country as a whole and even fellow Muslims, then we must look for the best way. This will benefit everyone,” he told reporters at a press conference in Besut, Terengganu.

He added that it was important to strengthen the ties between the state and the federal governments.

FMT reported on Monday of a possible new realignment that could thrust PAS into federal power, following a dip in support for the ruling coalition.

The new alignment, bringing together forces aligned to Mahathir with the clout that PAS holds in the northern Malay heartland, could have dire consequences for DAP and Anwar Ibrahim.

Mahathir had played down the report, saying it was his job to meet “everybody” even though some were his “enemies”.

“Yes, there is a picture of me greeting Haji Hadi. I greet everybody, including unkind reporters,” the prime minister said.

Mahathir said he had worked with former prime minister Najib Razak before and now he was working with DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang, adding that PAS had met him as they were concerned about certain matters.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.