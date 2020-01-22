‘MAD ABOUT TOLLS’ MAHATHIR COMPARED TO ATTILA THE HUN: WHY DOES DR M WANT THE PEOPLE TO KEEP PAYING TOLLS FOREVER? SINCE TOLLS BEGAN, DR M EXTENDED PLUS’ CONCESSION WHICH SHOULD HAVE ENDED IN 2018 TWICE BY A TOTAL OF 32 YEARS TILL 2058 – WHILE BADAWI EXTENDED ONCE BY 8 YEARS

The following is a to and fro between Bugis Dayus and Guan Eng.

In 1999 under Dr M, PLUS’ toll extended from 2018 to 2030



Then in 2004 under Badawi another 8-year extension until 2038.

Now in 2020 under Dr M the PLUS toll extended by another 20 years to 2058!!

The original toll concession should have ended in 2018 – TWO YEARS ago.

But they extended it by a total of 20 years. Until 2038 !!

What did they do to deserve a 20 year toll extension?

They added another lane on the Penang Bridge.

They added another lane along sections of the highway.

But does that warrant a 20 year extension of the toll?

Just like now there will be 18% discount on tolls with no further increments.

But they have extended the toll by another 20 years – until 2058 !!

Does an 18% discount warrant another 20 year extension?

The historians have written that when Attila the Hun died his followers stopped the flow of the huge Danube River. Then they buried Attila’s body along with his treasures under the river bed and then let the river flow again. So that no one would find his body and loot his treasures.

I suspect the Huns must have waited for the dry season when the river was at its lowest and used coffer dams to divert a part of the Danube River.

The mighty Danube in the dry season (in Austria)



Maybe one day they can do the same with the PLUS Highway.

