Otai Reformasi Attacks Dr Mahathir And Pushes For His Ouster

KUCHING — Julau Member of Parliament Larry Sng today urged the PKR political bureau to take disciplinary action against party leaders who openly defy the central leadership’s decisions.

He said their defiance not only weakens the party, but also delays the leadership transition from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I am sure the majority of party members feel betrayed by certain leaders’ actions, and the party should sack them immediately before they do further damage.

“This has been going on for too long and now they have gone too far,” he said in a statement tonight.

Sng did not name any particular leader in his statement.

Sng, who is a member of the party central committee, also slammed the state PKR for supporting party leaders who do not attend central committee meetings.

“How can such leaders take a position in the party when they don’t listen to views and facts which are being discussed at the central committee meetings.

“If these individuals do not wish to take collective responsibility and want to go on their own agenda to destroy the party leadership, action must be taken against them,” he said.

Yesterday, the Sarawak chapter of PKR threw its support behind embattled vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who was issued with a show-cause letter by the disciplinary committee for openly criticising party leadership.

State PKR information chief Desmond Kho said that the chapter has urged the disciplinary committee to retract the letter issued to Zuraida.

Zuraida has been given 14 days to respond to the letter.

She was criticised by party members for attacking fellow PKR leaders in her speech at the “Shared Prosperity Vision” dinner on December 8 last year.

She allegedly insulted party members and disclosed details of an alleged private conversation she had with Anwar.

In her speech, Zuraida was critical of Anwar and his supporters, in many instances suggesting they were blind fanatics who craved for power.

The dinner, initially touted as a separate party congress aimed at challenging the legitimacy of the primary assembly that was held on the same day, turned into a rallying call for PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali. – MALAY MAIL

Otai Reformasi Attacks Dr Mahathir And Pushes For His Ouster

FMT) – Pro-Anwar Ibrahim group Otai Reformis says there is nothing to be proud of in the past 20 months that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has led the country.

Otai Reformis chairman Dr Idris Ahmad said the same could be said for the performance of the Cabinet ministers led by Mahathir.

“If a company has a new CEO, they’re given a time-frame of six months. It has been a year and a half but there are no signs that things are improving.

“The politics now is saddening. Look at DAP with Lim Guan Eng’s statements and Amanah’s Mohamad Sabu,” he said, adding that both kept making “U-turns” on what they said.

Speaking at an Otai Reformis forum here today, Idris said most of these ministers were beholden to Mahathir and didn’t want to talk about the date of transition of power to the next prime minister.

“Mahathir’s style is to let them make the mistakes, but he will keep a file on them.”

Mahathir had recently come under pressure to specify a date to hand over power to Anwar, as agreed to by PH leaders before the 2018 general election.

The prime minister, who returned to the top post following PH’s victory in the 2018 general election, has repeatedly stated that he would keep his word to step down after about two years.

Mahathir recently suggested that the handover could happen after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Kuala Lumpur in November.

Meanwhile, Shahbudin Husin, the author of “Anwar PM ke-8”, claimed that the Pakatan Harapan presidential council was not functioning properly as it had failed to set a date for the transition of power.

“How come this council can choose the candidate for prime minister and the allocation of seats but it can’t decide on a date for the transition of power?

“Starting tonight, we will start moving for a date to be set, just as promised by Mahathir,” he said, adding that the government’s administration would not be affected if the council sets a specific date now. – MALAYSIA TODAY

