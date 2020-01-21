SHAMELESS OR NOT, AHMAD MASLAN & SHAHRIR SAMAD ALL SMILES – ‘PROUD’ TO BE LED INTO COURT BY ‘BIG BROTHER’ ZAHID, THE MOST CRIMINALLY CHARGED MAN IN MALAYSIA

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Baru Umno division chief Tan Sri Shahrir Abd Samad and Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court early on Tuesday (Jan 21) to face charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Also seen were Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Prior to this on Monday (Jan 20), Shahrir and Ahmad had been taken in for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Although it was not specified what offences they are accused of committing, the two were previously implicated for receiving monies from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said to have been siphoned from 1Malaysia Development Bhd funds.

MACC revealed in October last year that 80 entities, including individuals, were given two weeks to pay a total of RM420mil, an amount which was classified as fines for receiving monies from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The commission named Ahmad and Shahrir as among nine individuals who were slapped with the compounds.

On Jan 6, the MACC said it would challenge a move that was filed against it on the right to issue compounds to recover funds which allegedly originated from 1MDB.

It had been reported that Ahmad and Shahrir were among those challenging the notices issued by MACC. – ANN

‘I will have my day in court’, says Shahrir over money laundering charge

JOHOR BARU: Johor Baru Umno division chief Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad is unperturbed by the money laundering charge that would be slapped on him at a Sessions Court.

When contacted Monday (Jan 20), Shahrir said that going to court works in his favour, as he would get a chance to defend himself.

“I have given my statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) building for about an hour this morning.

“I have earlier told the MACC that I wanted to bring the issue to court and I will now have my day in court to put up my defence against the allegations,” he said.

Shahrir and Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan will be brought to court to face charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Tuesday (Jan 21).

According to the MACC, Shahrir will face one charge, while Ahmad will be slapped with two charges. – ANN

Ahmad Maslan accused of not declaring RM2 mil, giving false info

KUALA LUMPUR: Former deputy minister Ahmad Maslan today claimed trial to two charges under anti-money laundering laws at the Sessions Court, over funds received from Najib Razak.

Ahmad is accused of failing to declare RM2 million he received from the former prime minister in his 2013 tax returns, as well as giving false information to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He was charged under Sections 4 and 32 of the Anti Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, or Amla.

He faces a jail sentence between five and 15 years, a RM5 million fine or five times the sum of the illegal proceeds.

Also in the dock today is former Felda chairman Shahrir Abd Samad, who is separately charged under Amla.

The duo were among 80 individuals and organisations named by MACC for receiving over RM420 million from Najib.

MACC said the funds were from 1MDB.

The anti-graft body had issued compounds to them, demanding them to return the monies. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

