FORMER NAJIB STRONGMEN SHAHRIR SAMAD & AHMAD MASLAN ARRESTED – TO BE CHARGED WITH MONEY LAUNDERING OVER 1MDB FUNDS

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested former Felda chairman Shahrir Abd Samad and former international trade and industry minister Ahmad Maslan, before releasing them on bail.

The anti-graft authority said the duo would be charged with money laundering tomorrow, without giving further details.

They will be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Last October, Shahrir and Ahmad Maslan were among 80 individuals and companies who were issued compounds from MACC for receiving funds linked to 1MDB.

They were required to return the monies within two weeks or challenge the compound notice in court.

Last month, they filed applications for judicial review to challenge the notices, naming MACC and its chief commissioner Latheefa Koya as respondents.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

