‘START BY GETTING RID OF CHEERLEADERS & APPLE-POLISHERS’ – EVEN BERSATU STRATEGIST TELLS MAHATHIR TO STOP ‘GAME OF THRONES’ POLITICKING & INSTEAD REFOCUS ON DELIVERING PROMISES, NOT MAKE EXCUSES

KUALA LUMPUR — Pakatan Harapan (PH) must stop its “game of thrones”-like squabbles and excessive politicking, said Datuk Rais Hussin who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s policy and strategy head.

He said the coalition needs to start focus on delivering its promises as contained in the manifesto which was made prior to the 14th General Election (GE14).

“First map out the deliverables against the ministry and make it a KPI (key performance indicator) of each of the ministries to deliver on timely fashion.

“Start with promises that may not have costs considerations. People are really hoping to see a monumental change,” he said in a statement today.

Rais’ statement came following after the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remarks indicating the ruling coalition could be a one-term government if it does not make changes and stop infighting.

Dr Mahathir went to say that even after losing five by-elections, including the recent Kimanis by-election which concluded over the weekend, it seems as though the parties within the coalition fail to understand the need for strong support from the people.

Instead, he said, they are fighting amongst themselves and dividing the people. He also warned that the coalition is not going to win unless they change their ways.

In addition, Rais in his statement added that PH needed to strengthen the Cabinet with technocrats who can work to deliver.

“Indonesia and Tunisia have done it. It is time for Malaysia too!” he said.

“Political accommodation for ministerial position is understandable but if the focus is to rebuild the nation for the people, then bring in credible technocrats in the cabinet.

“It is also important for the powers that be to allow latitude in extracting credible and critical views rather than listening to cheer leaders and apple polishers” he added.

Meanwhile, Rais reiterated his views, that PH must focus on the five primary issues.

These include, mitigating costs of living, enhance quality of living, creating credible jobs, ensuring affordable homes and enabling affordable healthcare.

“These are five tenets of ‘Tummy Economy’ (perut economy),” he said.

It was reported that since the coalition took over 61-year rule by Barisan Nasional nearly two years ago, the recent Kimanis by-election have shown waning popularity among the public.

The government has been increasingly criticised for failing to deliver promised reforms on governance and human rights quickly and to protect the rights of the majority ethnic Malays.

There has also been uncertainty over Dr Mahathir’s promised handover of power to his coalition partner, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, although the former had given his word to hand over the premiership two years after winning the 2018 elections.

MALAY MAIL

.