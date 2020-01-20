AS BERSATU-PAS CONSPIRACY RUMORS FLARE, MACHIAVELLI MAHATHIR ADMITS MEETING HADI – THEN WONDERS WHY MANY MALAYS STILL WANT TO KISS ‘BOSSKU’ NAJIB’S HAND

DR MAHATHIR Mohamad has dismissed any conspiracy in his recent meeting with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

Calling the meeting normal, the prime minister said he was ready to meet anyone who calls on him.

“They (PAS) wanted to meet me to voice out some of their worries.

“I told them to back us in parliament if we are doing the right thing even if they are the opposition, and not to support if we are doing something wrong.

“Whatever we are doing is for the good of the nation,” he said in a press conference in Langkawi today when asked to comment on his meeting with Hadi earlier this month.

Dr Mahathir added there were certain issues and laws which were supported by PAS.

The meeting had prompted speculations of a new political alignment shaping up in Putrajaya involving Bersatu and PAS.

Hadi’s previous meetings with Dr Mahathir had also caused similar rumours.

PM baffled Malaysians continue to ‘kiss’ Najib’s hand

DESPITE Pakatan Harapan’s efforts to repair the damage done by Barisan Nasional, the people are still “kissing” the hand of Najib Razak, said Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said he is baffled that many Malaysians continue to back the former prime minister, who is facing a slew of corruption charges, even as PH works to repay huge debts incurred by the previous administration and fix the country’s image in the eyes of the world.

Najib is well-received by rural folk, apparent in the roaring response to his “Malu Apa, Bossku?” campaign.

“I don’t understand why people can be influenced by those who cheated and stole,” said Dr Mahathir in Langkawi today.

“If Malaysians really want him back, it’s okay. Bring him back in the 15th general election. And, don’t expect PH to win again and repair the damage.

“If voters want him to come back because he gives money to them, they are welcome to.”

Earlier today, the prime minister warned that PH risks being a one-term government if it fails to change its ways.

PH’s string of losses in by-elections held after the 2018 general election shows that the pact must buck up and deliver on its promises to those who voted it into power, he said.

“It could be a one-term government unless it changes itself for the better.

“We need good management.”

Some PH members are more interested in fighting over posts rather than working for the people, he added.

On Saturday, PH ally Parti Warisan Sabah lost the contest for the Kimanis federal seat, marking the fifth victory for BN in 10 by-elections held since GE14.

Civil society and activists have said PH needs to fulfil its manifesto pledges and revive the moribund economy left behind by BN.

