HAS SYED SADDIQ’S WATERLOO COME – OR WILL MAHATHIR RUSH TO COVER UP AS HE DID FOR ‘GAY SEX VIDEO’ AZMIN: YOUTH MINISTER DENIES ATTENDING DRUGS & WOMEN PARTY – DESPITE WATSAPP IMAGE PUBLISHED BY PORTAL
KUALA LUMPUR — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today denied an allegation that he was present at a private drug party that subsequently saw several people arrested, including Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah.
The allegation was made by news portal Johor Press in a Malay article dated January 17 and titled: “Syed Saddiq sebenarnya ada di parti dadah tapi ” [“Syed Saddiq was actually at the drug party but…] that went viral on WhatsApp and third-party media Mynewshub.
According to the article, the minister had attended the drug-fuelled party but was “lucky” because he left minutes before it was raided by the police.
Another high-ranking Bersatu Youth member who was detained by the police during the incident was its national assistant secretary Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi.
Syed Saddiq, who is also Bersatu Youth chief, has since suspended both Adhif Syan and Ahmad Redzuan from party duties.
Syed Saddiq said a representative from his ministry will also lodge a police report against Johor Press and will look at the legal options against anyone spreading fake news tarnishing the reputation and integrity of his ministry.
MALAY MAIL
