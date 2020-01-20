IMRAN KHAN IS RIGHT – EXCEPT FOR ONE TERRIBLE OMISSION: MAHATHIR HIMSELF IS ONE OF THE FOUNDING FATHERS OF THE ‘ENTRENCHED POLITICAL MAFIA’ BLOCKING REFORMS & PROGRESS IN MALAYSIA

PETALING JAYA: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government is facing the same problems Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration is enduring.

In a tweet last night, Imran said Mahathir – whom he labelled the “most experienced and accomplished statesman of the Muslim world” – is “confronted by an entrenched political mafia”.

“That has bankrupted and indebted Malaysia, leaving state institutions devastated,” he wrote.

He also shared an article titled “Startling Similarities – Pakistan and Malaysia”, which reproduced Mahathir’s recent blogpost on Pakatan Harapan.

On Jan 10, Mahathir wrote how the ruling coalition took over from a kleptocratic government that “had raped the nation for years, destroyed its finances, undermined its administrative agencies and abused its laws”.

He also lamented that the previous administration had “placed the country on the path to bankruptcy”, and pleaded with the people to give his government more time.

Mahathir had met with Imran several times last year, including at the United Nations General Assembly.

Recently, however, Imran had to cancel a second trip to Malaysia to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019, allegedly after being pressured by the Saudi government.

Mahathir dismissed such news reports, saying Imran had his own reasons.

