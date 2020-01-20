HIMSELF THE CRUX OF THE PROBLEM, LOWLY-RATED PM MAHATHIR HAS THE CHEEK TO WARN PAKATAN IT WILL BE A ONE-TERM GOVT IF IT DOESN’T CHANGE: YET IF NOT FOR HIS REFUSAL TO SET IN PLACE A CLEAR SUCCESSION, WHY WOULD VOTERS DISTRUST HIS GOVT – IF NOT FOR HIS ‘NIGHTMARE’ MOUTH, WHY WOULD MALAYSIA FACE ECONOMIC CALAMITY DUE TO PALM OIL BAN

PAKATAN Harapan might just be a one-term government unless it changes for the better and cut out in-fighting, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The string of by-election losses is a sign the government needs to buck up and deliver to the people who voted PH into power in 2018, he said.

“It could be a one-term government unless it changes itself for the better.

“We need good management,” Dr Mahathir said when asked about the possibility at a breakfast with selected journalists in Langkawi.

Some party members in the coalition are keener about fighting for posts rather than working for the people, he said.

PH’s Warisan party lost its bid for the Kimanis federal seat on Saturday, marking the fifth defeat for the pact in 10 by-elections since the May 2018 general election that swept it to power at the expense of the long-ruling Barisan Nasional.

Civil society and activists have said PH needs to fulfil its manifesto pledges and revive the moribund economy left behind by BN, whose last prime minister Najib Razak is facing a slew of corruption charges.

PH has fulfilled some of its campaign pledges but needs to kick-start the economy.

The ringgit has shown some improvement and trading at RM4.05 to the US dollar at 10am today, while crude palm oil prices peaked at RM3,134 per tonne on January 10 but has eased to RM2,837 per tonne last Friday.

the malaysian insight

.