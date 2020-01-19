MAHATHIR EXTENDS HIS JINX OVER PAKATAN – MALAYSIANS REJECT HIS ‘SENILE’ GRIP ON POWER: YET PAKATAN TOP COUNCIL BENDS OVER BACKWARDS TO BOOTLICK HIM – INTO OBLIVION!

Kimanis Defeat Is Proof That Dr Mahathir Is Senile, Stupid Or Both. This Is The End Of The PH

What the hell is ‘school children can wear shoes of any colour‘? Kenapalah bodoh macam ini?

The previous monkey was fired because he was incompetent – one of the reasons was he changed the school shoe colour to black. That was a mistake.

Now to correct his mistake the children can wear black or blue, pink, orange, purple etc? That is correcting the monkey’s mistake?

Just go back to white shoes. Our Malaysian school uniform is a Malaysian brand. It is a brand identity. The boys in their green and whites, the girls in their blue and whites. And they wear white shoes. Why repair something that is not broken? Ya Allah kenapalah bodoh macam ini?

E xtending the toll highway concession by another 20 years is a huge mistake.

Dr Mahathir, just issue the Highway Bonds that I suggested (say RM35 billion). Use the money to pay off all the PLUS debt, pay off Khazanah and EPF’s equity and abolish the tolls. Then settle the Highway Bonds over the remaining 18 years or 20 years etc.



Some dunggus ask if you abolish the tolls and pay off the shareholders then who maintains the highways?



Hmm . . . let me switch on your brain.



The toll highway concession ends in 2038.

After 18 more years no more toll.

So what happens after the toll concession ends?

The Plus highways go back to the government anyway.

Sudah lupa ke?

The toll free highways can be maintained by LLM, JKR or whoever.

These are not difficult things to do.

Let me repeat : these are easy things to do.

Don’t make mountains out of molehills.

And let me explain a little bit more my suggestion for the Highway Bonds. Some people who should know better (but they dont) ask why should taxpayer’s funds be used to pay off the Highway Bonds when not all Malaysians use the North South Hiway (and the other Plus toll roads).

Why not? The highways benefit the whole country.

Not just the N-S Hiway but any road that connects people, business, industry, agriculture, tourism etc anywhere in the country benefits the whole country.

Wikipedia says that the total length of the Federal road system in Malaysia exceeds 49,000 km.

The Plus toll roads are less than 800 km. So who paid for the remaining 48,200 km of Federal roads in Malaysia, of which long stretches are dual carriahgeways (as good as Plus highways)? The answer is : the Malaysian taxpayers. You and me. We paid for it.

All those roads were paid for using taxpayers money. They benefit the entire country’s economy.

The Pan Borneo Hoghway from Sarawak to Sabah is about 2000 km. No tolls. Who paid for it? We the taxpayers paid for it.

But we are here in the Peninsula. We do not use the Pan Borneo Highway. Why should we pay for a highway in Sabah and Sarawak?

Because the entire Malaysian economy benefits from the Pan Borneo Highway. When Sabah and Sarawak develop, all Malaysians benefit together. That’s how the economy works.

Kimanis is the death knell for the Pakatan Harapan. 2000 votes majority is big in Sabah. This means everyone has rejected the Pakatan Haprak. I am referring to Tg Piai as well where the PH lost by over 15,000 votes.

Dari Perlis sampai lah ke Sabah rakyat sudah tolak Pakatan Haprak.

If Dr Mahathir wants to save the PH just implement the Pakatan Manifesto.

Abolish the toll highways.

Abolish duties, import taxes, levies, whatever on the import of motor vehicles.

WE DO NOT WANT CHEAP CARS.

REPEAT : WE DO NOT WANT CHEAP CARS.

WE WANT CAR PRICES TO BE THE SAME AS WORLD MARKET PRICES.

IF TOYOTA IS RM50,000 IN AUSTRALIA OR US THEN IT MUST ALSO BE RM50,000 IN MALAYSIA.

REPEAT : WE DO NOT WANT CHEAP CARS.

REPEAT : WE DO NOT WANT CHEAP CARS.

WE WANT OUR CAR PRICES TO MATCH WORLD MARKET PRICES.

WE DO NOT WANT TO PAY TWO TIMES, THREE TIME OR FOUR TIMES THE WORLD MARKET PRICES FOR TOYOTAS, FORD, VOLKSWAGEN, MERCEDES, HYUNDAI, JAGUAR, KIA, HONDA, PORSCHE, PEUGEOT, CITROEN, VOLVO ETC

Limit the term of the Prime Minister to two terms.

Abolish the Sedition Act.

Amend the Libel Laws. Protect the public more.

The IGP, AG, Solicitor General, MACC Commissioner, DG Customs, DG Immigration, Chairman of the Elections Commission, Chairman of the Securities Commission etc should answer regularly to Parliament.

This does not reduce the power of the Prime Minister or the Cabinet but it increases the accountability of the government. The people will vote for you.

Get rid of that Indian goat.

Perangai anak s_ndal haramj_dah.

Good riddance to that monkey in the Ministry of Education but also get rid of ALL these religious type monkeys from the public sphere.

Kalau dia jenis retard yang cebuk dale sungai, biar dia cebuk dale sungai.

Do not give them money, position, budgets and influence.

They will burn down the country.

Fully liberalise the banking and financial sector.

There is no growth in the economy because there are no more finance companies, credit companies, not enough bank credit throughout the country. Hence the Ah Longs have become a huge and thriving industry. Liberalise the economy. Do it yesterday.

Finally this is the 21st century.

This is not 1970.

Yap Ah Loy sudah lama mati.

JWW Birch pun sudah mati.

Jepun sudah lari.

Sekarang Look East pula.

Wake up.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.