NO FOREIGNERS, ONLY LOCALS TO HEAD PRASARANA & MAHB – BUT MOST OF ALL, MAKE SURE THEY ARE NOT ‘POLITICAL APPOINTEES’: THERE’S MORE THAN ENOUGH TALENTED PROFESSIONALS IN MALAYSIA, SAYS GUAN ENG

THE new chief executive officers of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will be locals, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“These two are important strategic assets, important transport operators,” he told a press conference after the signing of a supplementary agreement for the MRT 2 project between Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) and MMC-Gamuda KVMRT.

“As far as the government’s position is concerned, the two CEOs will remain locals,” he added.

However, he said members of the board of directors of the companies had yet to recommend potential candidates for the top positions to the government.

Concurring with Loke, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said there are enough Malaysian professionals to take on the job but the problem is finding the right candidate.

“We have enough professionals who are able to do the job; the only thing is to headhunt the right person,” he said.

Prasarana is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MOF Inc) while national sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd controls the majority stake in MAHB with a shareholding of 33.21%.

Both organisations are without a CEO following the suspension of one and the resignation of the other.

The Malaysian Insight reported on January 7 that Prasarana’s board suspended CEO Mohamed Hazlan Mohamed Hussin on Christmas Eve, mainly due to public dissatisfaction over its light rail transit (LRT) services.

The complaints are largely over the poor quality of the LRT system that has not been resolved.

A day earlier, MAHB said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia that its group CEO, Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin, had resigned to pursue other opportunities.

The airport operator’s board of directors had said in a statement that chief operating officer Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh had been appointed acting CEO.

Loke had previously said that the appointment of the CEOs of both the government-linked companies falls under the jurisdiction of the Finance Ministry.

