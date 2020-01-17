STOP THE BITCHINESS – YEO BEE YIN ENTITLED TO HAVE A CHILD, ‘SHE ALREADY WORKS HARDER THAN SOME MALE MINISTERS’: HANNAH TICKS OFF CRITICS OF BEE YIN’S MATERNITY LEAVE

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh has praised her DAP colleague Yeo Bee Yin for her diligence as a Cabinet member, following comments related to the latter’s pregnancy.

She said Yeo, the energy, science, technology, environment and climate change minister, “works harder than some male ministers”, despite being in her final trimester of pregnancy.

Yeoh was responding to questions from some journalists who asked Yeo if her impending maternity leave would affect her work related to Lynas Corporation, the rare earths processing plant which has come under scrutiny from her ministry.

“Instead of celebrating and rejoicing that this nation can finally tap into this brilliant young woman’s talent in the Cabinet, the media chooses to highlight about her absence during her upcoming maternity leave,” Yeoh wrote on Facebook.

Yeoh’s ministry has been pushing for flexible working hours as well as an extension of maternity leave from 60 to 90 days.

In the 2020 Budget, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that employees have the right to take 90-day maternity leave.

