DON’T BE GREEDY, MAHATHIR & POINT A PISTOL AT PAKATAN’S HEAD: ‘THE PEOPLE KNEW YOU WERE GOING TO BE A TEMPORARY PM, THAT’S WHY THEY VOTED FOR PAKATAN’ – UNHAPPINESS SWELLS AT MAHATHIR’S ‘MYSTERIOUS’ REFUSAL TO SMOOTHEN & MAKE TRANSPARENT THE TRANSITION PROCESS

KUANTAN: Pahang PKR has been loud in demanding that a date for the transition of the Prime Minister’s post to be made known, and now its communications chief says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s position is just “temporary”.

Wan Fauzuldin Wan Samad said the people chose Pakatan Harapan in the last general election because the coalition touted Dr Mahathir as a temporary prime minister while awaiting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s released from prison.

“The people knew this, which was why they had no doubts about choosing Pakatan.

“The people were willing to shut their mouths and forget Dr Mahathir’s past history as long as Pakatan won and Anwar became the prime minister,” he said on Thursday (Jan 16).

Wan Fauzuldin said if Dr Mahathir’s position was temporary, then two years as prime minister was logical and reasonable.

“However, if Dr Mahathir intended to continue in the role until after the Apec summit in November, then he would have served for about two-and-a-half-years as premier.

“Should this temporary prime minister serve longer compared to the real prime minister wanted by the people, who is Anwar? Impossible.

“We can wait for Dr Mahathir until May 2020. The next two-and-a-half to three years (before GE15) is for Anwar. Don’t be greedy,” said Wan Fauzuldin.

Last month, the Pahang PKR leadership council called for the announcement of the power transition to be made early this year with the process to be carried out before May 2020.

Wan Fauzuldin also reminded Pakatan leaders not to forget their promise and to remember who triggered the wave of the people’s rise in 1998.

“Don’t be fascinated by your current position. Don’t, because you were given Cabinet posts and be willing to betray the people’s trust.

“We still have confidence in you today. We did everything to lift you into your position. Value us as we valued you in the past.

“Don’t start something that will cause us anger and disgust. We criticise you up there because we love Pakatan.

“Don’t let that feeling be lost,” said Wan Fauzuldin.

