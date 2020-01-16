SUSPICION NOW FALLS ON SYED SADDIQ – DID MINISTER AWARD CONTRACTS TO FIRM LINKED TO DRUGS, WOMEN & GAMBLING PARTY IN PUCHONG?
KUALA LUMPUR — The Youth and Sports Ministry must state its dealings with the firm of a sports official who was among those arrested in a drug party involving the minister’s aide, activist Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi demanded today.
The activist lawyer noted that the Malaysian Gymnastics Federation official has also been identified as the owner of the condominium unit where the party attended by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s aide was held.
Asheeq pointed out that the now-suspended MGF official was linked to a sports equipment firm that has had multiple contracts with Syed Saddiq’s ministry.
Among others, he said Syed Saddiq’s ministry must disclose if the company has been awarded recent contracts in a transparent manner and if it is in the midst of pursuing new jobs with the ministry.
He went on to urge the ministry to lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to trigger an investigation into possible corruption involving the firm.
This morning, Syed Saddiq announced in his capacity as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Youth chief that the wing was suspending two leaders who were among those arrested in the drug party last week, pending police investigations.
They are Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi and Adhif Syan Abdullah.
The two were among 17 people arrested at a house party on Sunday. Police later alleged that 16 of them tested positive for illicit drugs.
Since becoming minister, Syed Saddiq has had to fend off repeated allegations of bias and favouritism in his ministry.
MALAY MAIL
