MASZLEE APPOINTED TOP VARSITY OFFICIALS LOYAL TO HIMSELF & RIGHT-WING PERLIS MUFTI DR ASRI BEFORE HE WAS ASKED TO RESIGN: WILL MAHATHIR DARE TO DEMAND THEIR RESIGNATIONS TOO – OR WILL HE KEEP THEM TO FURTHER HIS OWN POLITICAL AGENDA?
KUALA LUMPUR — Maszlee Malik appointed at least 26 university officials with Islamist leanings and who were aligned with him and Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin prior to his resignation as education minister, a news portal has alleged.
Asia Sentinel reported that an unnamed former vice-chancellor provided a list of appointees said to be aligned to the two figures.
The Salafi movement is seen as revivalist crusade within Sunni Islam that emerged in Egypt in the late 19th century as a response to Western European imperialism.
The Asia Sentinel report claimed Maszlee would have made more of such appointments had he remained in the post. The portal quoted the former vice-chancellor as saying that Ikram members would have dominated the list. It also claimed Salafists have infiltrated Ikram.
“Although Ikram has a respectable reputation within the Malaysian community, the leadership has been infiltrated by Salafi sympathisers pushing fringe ideas of Islam,” the portal said.
Maszlee did not deny links with Ikram but dismissed claims he was carrying out the group’s agenda. The former education minister also insisted that he is committed to diversity amid allegations of proselytisation.
But Asia Sentinel reported that Maszlee’s tenure was marked by an “insular outlook to education” and “dedicated to implementing an agenda that would hinder any diverse outlook from educational perspectives.”
The portal cited the controversy surrounding Universiti Malaysia Perlis Vice-Chancellor, Ahmad Badlishah, over the controversial exam questions that caused outrage and calls for his resignation across the nation.
“The multiple-choice question in the university’s Ethnic Relations paper claimed Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic preacher and fugitive from India on charges of money laundering, is an Islamic icon and spreading true Islam,” the portal noted.
Maszlee also appointed Mohd Saleh Jaafar deputy director-general of Higher Education (Private Institution) and Gauth Jasmon as chairman of the Universiti Putra Malaysia Board of Directors, the report said.
All were reported as loyal to the Ikram leadership.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
