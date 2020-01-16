OUT COME THE UNSCRUPULOUS BERSATU ‘BLACKMAIL’ – AS PAKATAN’S TOP COUNCIL WAFFLES & TREMBLES IN FEAR: PAKATAN WILL FALL IF MAHATHIR ‘FORCED’ TO RESIGN, WARN BERSATU MEN – BUT WHO IS ‘FORCING’ DR M – AND FOR SURE, PAKATAN IS HISTORY EVEN FASTER IF MAHATHIR FORCES THEM & THE WHOLE COUNTRY TO KEEP HIM AS PM FOREVER

Bersatu division leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction over efforts by certain quarters, especially those in Pakatan Harapan, to force Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to step down.

Kedah Bersatu deputy chief Anuar Abdul Hamid (photo) said almost all 26 Bersatu MPs were unhappy that the prime minister was being pressured to commit to a transition of power timeline.

“If they force Dr Mahathir to resign, there will be retaliation from Bersatu members, and Harapan will be in jeopardy. Harapan may fall!” Anuar told Malaysiakini.

“Only the Harapan presidential council, comprising of leaders from the four coalition parties, can make any decisions about important issues. This includes the transition date involving the prime minister’s post,” added the Bersatu Merbok chief.

Annuar said this after Selangor PKR Youth chief Najwan Halimi urged Mahathir to fix a date for the transition of power as he had done in 2002, when he handed over the baton to Abdullah Badawi on Oct 31, 2003.

“Whether the transition of power between Mahathir and (PKR president) Anwar Ibrahim happens in May or after the Apec summit in November as promised by Mahathir, what is vital is the need to set a specific date for that express purpose,” Najwan had said.

Anuar said Mahathir, had on many occasions, in forums and press conferences, whether in or outside the country, stated clearly his commitment to handover the PM’s post to a leader decided by the presidential council.

Mahathir had also said he was willing to step down if asked by the presidential council.

Finance Minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng responded by saying there was no need for the presidential council to discuss the matter since Mahathir had committed to a transition of power to Anwar in November.

“Therefore, we consider as irresponsible and lack of manners any kind of pressure or effort by any individual, group or party leaders on decisions which should only be made by the presidential council,” Anuar said.

“Such a move by these quarters challenge the cooperation and understanding among the Harapan coalition partners,” he added.

“Such attitude of merely looking out for one’s own interest threatens the stability of the country and its administration,” stressed the retired major.

MKINI

