PM transition: Not a question of who, but when, says Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The big question on the power transition issue is not who will take over as Prime Minister but when it will happen, says PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the timing on the power transition will be finalised after it is discussed in the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting when the time is suitable.

“The issue of the transition has been talked about too much, has continued to be talked about and will continue to be talked about. The question is not who (will be PM), but when.

“It has been agreed in Pakatan Harapan that the issue of transition will be discussed and finalised, when the time comes, in the Pakatan presidential council.

“If you ask me when, I don’t have information when it will be discussed but the (Pakatan presidential council) is the best forum which is appropriate to bring this up,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday (Jan 15) announcing the items to be on the Chinese New Year price control list.

He was asked to comment on Klang MP Charles Santiago’s statement urging the presidential council to set a clear date on the premiership transition from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister said 16 essential items will be on the price control list for the festive season, an increase from only 13 items during Chinese New Year last year.

The price control will also be in effect for 14 days from Jan 20 to Feb 2, an increase from only 10 days last year.

He warned traders to display the prices of the goods they sell and not to engage in profiteering practices.

For Chinese New Year last year, he said the enforcement officials inspected 29,543 sites and had received 10 complaints.

There were 281 offences found committed during that period, he added, including not displaying prices and selling at above the maximum price. – ANN

