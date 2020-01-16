SHOCK EXPOSE – DRUGS, WOMEN & GAMBLING TO GET GOVT CONTRACTS – AIDE TO MAHATHIR’S POL-SEC, BERSATU REP, MINISTRY AIDES AMONG THOSE FETED BY SHADOWY BUSINESSMAN

POLICE have identified a businessman as the main player behind a drug-fuelled party thrown for civil servants with the aim of obtaining lucrative government contracts.

In the raid on a condominium in Jalan Puchong, Kuala Lumpur, early Sunday, 17 people were arrested, among them the businessman, his colleagues, an assemblyman and ministers’ aides.

Police sources told The Malaysian Insight that the businessman supplied his guests with women and drugs, and even organised gambling sessions for them.

Among the women provided at the party were a private college student and foreigners.

“He (the businessman) wanted to give them a good time, in the hope that he and his friends will receive lucrative government contracts,” said a source.

Sixteen of the 17 nabbed tested positive for methamphetamine. They were released after their statements were taken, but are expected to be brought back to police when other test results come in.

Initial investigations revealed that similar parties were held in the past, but not at the same location.

It is learnt that the raiding party moved in after receiving a noise complaint. Found in the condo unit was a powdered substance believed to be drugs.

It was reported that among those arrested was Adhif Syan Abdullah, who is a first-term Dengkil assemblyman and Selangor Bersatu youth chief.

He later told the press that he was “simply at the wrong place at the wrong time”, and vowed to continue serving his constituency.

Another suspect is said to be former SEA Games gymnastics champion Kau Git Kuar, who has been suspended from the Malaysian Gymnastics Federation following the incident.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador on Monday said the raiding officers found that the party-goers “were all high on drugs”.

At least two ministers’ aides were among the 17 detained. The others are said to include Adhif’s aide, an assistant to the prime minister’s political secretary and a Unitar Interntaional University student.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

