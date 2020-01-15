PAKATAN TOP COUNCIL – A LINEUP OF LAME DUCK COWARDS WHO FEAR MAHATHIR’S REVENGE MORE THAN THEY CARE ABOUT MALAYSIA’S STABILITY & FUTURE?

PETALING JAYA: Klang MP Charles Santiago has urged the Pakatan Harapan presidential council to set a clear date for the transition of power for the Prime Minister’s post.

Following Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement that he was prepared to relinquish his post with immediate effect if the presidential council wanted him to do so, Santiago said setting a clear date would help not only with political stability but also boost investor confidence.

“Presidential council, please make a decision,” he said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 15), adding that it was “very clever” of Dr Mahathir to shift the responsibility to the presidential council to ask him to leave.

He pointed out that Dr Mahathir was appointed on a consensus by the component parties of Pakatan.

“On top of that, the sentiments on the ground have also shifted, a fact Dr Mahathir is aware of.

“His people, who monitor social media platforms, must have told him that the rakyat are asking him to go gracefully.

“But since Dr Mahathir has openly said that he would abide by the council’s decision, they must politely accept his offer of resignation.

“The ball, as they say, is now in the presidential council’s court. We will wait to hear from them,” said Charles.

Dr Mahathir had said he was ready to give up his post as head of government at any moment should the Pakatan presidential council demand it.

He said this in response to several PKR MPs proposing that he hand over the prime minister’s post to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in May this year.

Previously, Dr Mahathir had said that he would pass the baton to Anwar, but not before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) which Malaysia is hosting in November this year.

The succession plan was agreed to by Pakatan before the 14th General Election in May 2018, which saw Pakatan become the governing coalition in Malaysia.

ANN

.