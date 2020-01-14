MAHATHIR READY TO ‘GO NOW’ – ADMITS DECISION UP TO PAKATAN’S TOP COUNCIL: SO FOR MALAYSIA’S SAKE, WHAT IS PAKATAN WAITING FOR – IF NOT ‘NOW’, THEN A FIRM RETIREMENT DATE FOR 94-YEAR-OLD PM SHOULD BE MADE & ANNOUNCED AT THE VERY LEAST FOR THE SAKE OF SMOOTH & RESPONSIBLE POWER TRANSITION – OR HAS PAKATAN LOST ALL SENSE OF ITS DUTY TO VOTERS

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is prepared to relinquish his post with immediate effect should the Pakatan Harapan presidential council demand it.

“I think this will be decided by all four (Harapan) parties together. Whether they want me to go or not to go.

“As far as I am concerned, if they want me to go now, I will go now,” he told reporters in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

Mahathir was responding to several PKR lawmakers proposing that he hand over the baton to Anwar Ibrahim in May this year.

Previously, the prime minister said he would honour his promise to step aside for the PKR president but not before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, which Malaysia is scheduled to host in November. – MKINI

