FULL OF HOT GAS, ‘M FOR MAHATHIR’ FAILS TO MAKE THE CUT FOR PRESTIGIOUS OSCARS – EVEN AS NEW MALAYSIA’S DREAM SOURS: BUT ANOTHER DOCUMENTARY ON OUTRAGEOUS RACISM MADE BY 2 OTHER MALAYSIANS GET IN!

PETALING JAYA: A documentary produced by two Malaysians has been nominated for a minor Oscar but two other Malaysian films Upin & Ipin and M for Mahathir failed to make the cut.

The documentary is St. Louis Superman, produced by Teng Poh Si and Cheyenne Tan. It received a nomination to be considered for Best Documentary Short Subject, according to Star Online.

However the Malaysian animated film Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal, did not receive a nomination in the Best Animated Feature category. It was among 32 animated films submitted for consideration.

M For Mahathir, which was Malaysia’s official submission for Best International Feature Film, also did not receive a nomination.

St Loius Superman is a 25-minute-long documentary about American activist and rapper Bruce Franks Jr, who won an election to the Missouri House Of Representatives in 2016 after an unarmed African-American teenager, Michael Brown Jr., was shot dead by a white policeman in 2014 near where Franks lived.

The film was short-listed together with four other documentaries, In The Absence, Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl), Life Overtakes Me and Walk Run Cha-Cha.

The Oscars are awards presented by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The awards will be presented on Feb 9.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

