DRUGGIE NOT MY SPECIAL OFFICER – JUST A BERSATU WORKER: MUHYIDDIN DENIES LINK TO HIS MINISTRY – BUT CONFIRMS BERSATU REP AMONG THOSE ARRESTED

KUALA LUMPUR — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will leave it to the police to fully investigate an alleged drug party in which one Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia lawmaker was arrested.

Muhyiddin, who is the president of Bersatu, said he was informed of the arrests this morning.

“I will not interfere in the case and the authorities must take action based on the law,” he said in a statement.

He went on to clarify that an arrestee described as his special officer was instead simply a Bersatu worker and not attached to his ministry.

This morning, a preliminary police investigation paper showing that 17 people including the Bersatu assemblyman and three political aides were arrested for drug abuse at a house party yesterday was leaked online.

The assemblyman named in the report denied he was arrested and claimed to have been home at the time of the arrests in Petaling Jaya.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who is also Bersatu Youth chief, has suspended his political aide implicated in the report.

Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd declined to confirm the rumours, deferring to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and directed requests for confirmation to the latter.

MALAY MAIL

.