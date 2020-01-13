DRUGGIE NOT MY SPECIAL OFFICER – JUST A BERSATU WORKER: MUHYIDDIN DENIES LINK TO HIS MINISTRY – BUT CONFIRMS BERSATU REP AMONG THOSE ARRESTED
KUALA LUMPUR — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will leave it to the police to fully investigate an alleged drug party in which one Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia lawmaker was arrested.
Muhyiddin, who is the president of Bersatu, said he was informed of the arrests this morning.
He went on to clarify that an arrestee described as his special officer was instead simply a Bersatu worker and not attached to his ministry.
Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who is also Bersatu Youth chief, has suspended his political aide implicated in the report.
Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd declined to confirm the rumours, deferring to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and directed requests for confirmation to the latter.
